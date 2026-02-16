 Pune: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Falling In 15-Foot Parking Pit In Wakad Housing Society; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Builder For Negligence | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Falling In 15-Foot Parking Pit In Wakad Housing Society; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Builder For Negligence | WATCH

Pune: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Falling In 15-Foot Parking Pit In Wakad Housing Society; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Builder For Negligence | WATCH

The victim girl is 3 years and 9 months old and lives in the Aswani Galaxy Housing Society on Pink City Road in Wakad. Her 36-year-old mother has filed a complaint at Wakad Police Station. Wakad Police have booked the builder and director of the company in charge of the society’s car parking system

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Falling In 15-Foot Parking Pit In Wakad Housing Society; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Builder For Negligence | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A three-year-old girl from Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Wakad narrowly escaped death on Saturday (14th February) after she fell into a 15-foot-deep parking lot pit. It happened in the evening while she was playing around and lost her balance. The society residents have alleged that the reason behind this is the absence of a safety net. In this regard, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked two people for negligence.

Watch Video:

The victim girl is 3 years and 9 months old and lives in the Aswani Galaxy Housing Society on Pink City Road in Wakad. Her 36-year-old mother has filed a complaint at Wakad Police Station. Wakad Police have booked the builder and director of the company in charge of the society’s car parking system.

According to police reports, the victim girl was playing with other children in the garden area adjacent to the parking pit of the 'F' wing of the building. Because the parking area lacked any protective wall, railing, or safety netting, the child fell into an unfinished construction pit approximately 15 feet deep.

FPJ Shorts
Kanye West Set For India Debut: Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband To Perform In Delhi—All About Date, Venue & Ticket Details
Kanye West Set For India Debut: Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband To Perform In Delhi—All About Date, Venue & Ticket Details
Mumbai: BEST Commuters Complain About Poor Bus Frequency On Coastal Road; Demand 50-100 Daily Trips
Mumbai: BEST Commuters Complain About Poor Bus Frequency On Coastal Road; Demand 50-100 Daily Trips
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To Winning ₹200 Trillion Prize
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To Winning ₹200 Trillion Prize
AI Impact Summit 2026: Indian IT Firms To Remain Focused On Profits Rather Than Jobs, HCL Tech CEO Vineet Nayyar Warns
AI Impact Summit 2026: Indian IT Firms To Remain Focused On Profits Rather Than Jobs, HCL Tech CEO Vineet Nayyar Warns
Read Also
Pune Airport’s New Security Hold Area Likely To Be Operational By May End
article-image

Police said that as a result of the fall, she sustained injuries to her head, back, and other parts of her body. The complainant formally alleges that these injuries were caused by the gross negligence of the housing society builder and the director of the car parking system firm. A legal complaint has been filed to register a criminal case regarding this matter.

The video of this incident went viral, and it instilled chaos on social media, where netizens questioned child safety and other things. Wakad Police have registered a case, and the matter is under further investigation. An official from Wakad Police Station said that both the accused have been served with notices for negligence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Falling In 15-Foot Parking Pit In Wakad Housing Society;...
Pune: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Falling In 15-Foot Parking Pit In Wakad Housing Society;...
Maintain Coordination For Success Of World Marathi Conference: Minister Uday Samant In Nashik
Maintain Coordination For Success Of World Marathi Conference: Minister Uday Samant In Nashik
Sustainable Development Work Through Simhastha Funds: Nashik Mayor At Felicitation By Industrial...
Sustainable Development Work Through Simhastha Funds: Nashik Mayor At Felicitation By Industrial...
MIDC & PMRDA To Hold 15% Each As Purandar International Airport Project Moves Into Execution Phase;...
MIDC & PMRDA To Hold 15% Each As Purandar International Airport Project Moves Into Execution Phase;...
Cross Complaint Filed Against BJP, Congress City President And 50–60 Workers Over Stone Pelting In...
Cross Complaint Filed Against BJP, Congress City President And 50–60 Workers Over Stone Pelting In...