 Following Mumbai Metro Tragedy, Pune-Based MLA Siddharth Shirole Demands Urgent Safety Audit Of University Flyover & Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro Project
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Pune: Citing a recent fatal slab collapse at a Mumbai Metro site, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has formally requested a comprehensive structural and on-site safety audit of the ongoing multi-level flyover at the square near the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro Line 3 projects.

Shirole posted on X (formerly Twitter) and issued the demand in a formal letter to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Yogesh Mhase on Monday. In the letter, he asserted that public safety must not be sacrificed for the sake of infrastructure speed.

The move follows a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Saturday (14th February). In Mumbai, a concrete slab from the under-construction Metro Line 4 collapsed onto an auto-rickshaw, which resulted in one death and several injuries.

The Mumbai mishap has triggered widespread outrage and led to the arrest of five project officials for negligence. These developments have prompted leaders in Pune to scrutinise similar high-scale projects currently entering critical final stages of construction. One of the most crucial ones of them is the much-awaited Pune Metro line three.

In his letter, Shirole highlighted specific hazards reported by Pune commuters. This includes loosely secured construction materials, exposed structural elements, and improperly stored overhead equipment. He urged the PMRDA to identify and rectify any vulnerabilities that could lead to falling objects or vehicular damage.

Beyond structural integrity, the MLA also directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and local contractors to immediately clear hazardous debris, unused materials, and barricading gaps that currently obstruct arterial roads around the University Chowk corridor.

The integrated double-decker flyover at University Chowk is currently over 90% complete. The Baner ramp of the flyover is scheduled to open on Tuesday. While Shirole acknowledged the importance of these projects in easing Pune's traffic congestion, he maintained that a "Citizen First" approach is non-negotiable.

He has requested an urgent report from the PMRDA on corrective actions and stated his intention to monitor the sites until visible safety improvements are implemented on the ground.

