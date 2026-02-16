BJP Dominates Nashik Municipal Corporation Standing Committee With 9 Members | Sourced

Nashik: Members were appointed today to the crucial Standing Committee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation based on party strength. With 72 corporators elected, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the highest representation, appointing nine members to the committee.



The Shiv Sena, which won 26 seats in the elections, received four seats on the committee. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) secured two seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was allotted one seat.



The special meeting of the municipal corporation was held in the presence of Mayor Himgouri Aaher-Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri. During the meeting, the names of members appointed to the 16-member Standing Committee were officially announced.

Standing Committee Composition:

BJP (9 Members): Madhuri Bolkar, Nitin Nigal, Pallavi Ganore, Dr Deepali Kulkarni, Aditi Pande, Indubai Khetade, Sarita Sonawane, Jayshree Gaikwad, Machhindra Sanap

Shiv Sena (4 Members): Mayuri Pawar, Kiran Darade, Rahul Dive, Ranjana Borade

Shiv Sena (UBT) (2 Members): Bharati Tajnapure, Yogesh Gadekar

NCP (1 Member): Mukesh Shahane



The new composition reflects the party-wise strength in the corporation, with BJP holding a clear majority in the key decision-making committee.