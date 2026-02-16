 No Protests Outside Political Party Or Government Offices: Legal Action Will Follow, Says Pune CP Amitesh Kumar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNo Protests Outside Political Party Or Government Offices: Legal Action Will Follow, Says Pune CP Amitesh Kumar

No Protests Outside Political Party Or Government Offices: Legal Action Will Follow, Says Pune CP Amitesh Kumar

The violence reportedly broke out near Congress Bhavan, the city headquarters of the Indian National Congress, after BJP and Congress workers came face-to-face during protests. The protest arose after an alleged controversial remark made by Maharashtra Congress president Hashwardhan Sapkal regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
No Protests Outside Political Party Or Government Offices: Legal Action Will Follow, Says Pune CP Amitesh Kumar | Screen Grab

Pune: Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune Police, speaking to the media, said, 'Police have taken the required action regarding the incident.' At the demand of both parties, cross-complaints have been registered against each other. After the incident, precautionary steps have been taken. No permission is allowed to conduct a protest in front of political parties and other government offices.

We will analyse and fix a spot to schedule the protest. In the last incident, we are analysing the matter. Stone pelting has been done; it is correct, and accordingly, actions will be taken against the rule violators. Pune Police believes in fair action – no political pressure on us.

The violence reportedly broke out near Congress Bhavan, the city headquarters of the Indian National Congress, after BJP and Congress workers came face to face during protests. The protest arose after an alleged controversial remark made by Maharashtra Congress president Hashwardhan Sapkal regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan.

Read Also
Pune: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Falling In 15-Foot Parking Pit In Wakad Housing Society;...
article-image

Earlier, an FIR had been registered against Sapkal in Pune for his comment, which BJP leaders claimed hurt the sentiments of followers of the Maratha king.

Following the FIR, BJP workers staged a protest outside Congress Bhavan, demanding action, while Congress workers gathered in support of their state president, leading to tension between party workers of both parties. However, later the tensions turned into stone pelting, leaving several people injured and many vehicles damaged at the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India
India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
Malegaon Tipu Sultan Portrait Row: SP MLA Abu Azmi Defends Display, As BJP & Others Protest
Malegaon Tipu Sultan Portrait Row: SP MLA Abu Azmi Defends Display, As BJP & Others Protest
Happy Birthday Kim Soo-Hyun: Netizens Demand Justice For Kim Sae-Ron As 'Queen Of Tears' Actor's Fan Union Donates 100M Won
Happy Birthday Kim Soo-Hyun: Netizens Demand Justice For Kim Sae-Ron As 'Queen Of Tears' Actor's Fan Union Donates 100M Won
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No Protests Outside Political Party Or Government Offices: Legal Action Will Follow, Says Pune CP...
No Protests Outside Political Party Or Government Offices: Legal Action Will Follow, Says Pune CP...
Following Mumbai Metro Tragedy, Pune-Based MLA Siddharth Shirole Demands Urgent Safety Audit Of...
Following Mumbai Metro Tragedy, Pune-Based MLA Siddharth Shirole Demands Urgent Safety Audit Of...
Angels Of Pune: Equal Community Foundation Works To Build A Gender-Equitable Generation
Angels Of Pune: Equal Community Foundation Works To Build A Gender-Equitable Generation
Street Fight Between Two Groups In Nashik’s Lekhnagar, Video Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
Street Fight Between Two Groups In Nashik’s Lekhnagar, Video Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
After Kokate’s Exit, Zirwal In Trouble: Will He Survive As Minister Amid Bribery Row?
After Kokate’s Exit, Zirwal In Trouble: Will He Survive As Minister Amid Bribery Row?