 Pune Airport’s New Security Hold Area Likely To Be Operational By May End
The new SHA is being developed in the old arrival area of the airport and will significantly expand the departure space once commissioned. Authorities confirmed that the old and new terminal buildings have already been integrated, which will allow smoother passenger flow and provide much-needed additional space

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport’s New Security Hold Area Likely To Be Operational by May End | Sourced

Pune: The construction of the new Security Hold Area (SHA) at Pune Airport is expected to be completed by the end of March. However, the facility is likely to become operational only by May, as it must undergo mandatory inspections and approvals from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and other regulatory agencies, according to airport officials.

The new SHA is being developed in the old arrival area of the airport and will significantly expand the departure space once commissioned. Authorities confirmed that the old and new terminal buildings have already been integrated, which will allow smoother passenger flow and provide much-needed additional space.

After the construction is completed, the facility will go through a commissioning process. A BCAS team will inspect the new area, and any modifications recommended by the agency will have to be implemented before final approval is granted.

Officials estimate that, on average, the approval and commissioning process may take a few more weeks, pushing the operational date of the new SHA to around May.

Passenger traffic at Pune airport has been steadily rising. In 2025, the airport recorded 10,864,639 passenger movements, compared to 10,236,512 in 2024. With traffic expected to increase further this year, the new SHA is considered critical to managing congestion.

The new facility will add 4,000 square metres to the terminal area and include 14 check-in counters, three XBIS security screening machines, and two boarding gates.

While the expansion is expected to improve passenger handling capacity, aviation experts have noted that long-term growth will also require runway and parking bay upgrades. Some flyers have expressed disappointment over repeated deadline extensions, calling for stricter adherence to timelines as passenger demand continues to rise.

