Raj Thackeray Lashes Out At Pune Units Following Election Washout; Announces Weekly Oversight

Maharashtra Navnirman Chief Raj Thackeray | ANI

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray delivered a blistering critique to party workers and local leadership during a review meeting in Pune on Sunday. He expressed deep "disappointment" over the party’s continued failure to secure seats in the district’s local bodies.

Following a string of electoral defeats, Thackeray announced a shift to a hands-on management style. He said that he will now conduct weekly review meetings for Pune District to personally oversee the party’s revival.

During the high-stakes meeting, Thackeray reportedly scolded office bearers for the party's underwhelming performance in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), as MNS got out on a ‘duck’. Despite the MNS fielding candidates across the district in recent cycles, the party remains at a zero-seat count in these crucial civic bodies.

Sources present at the meeting described the MNS chief as "visibly angry". Raj Thackeray allegedly questioned the ground-level work of activists who have failed to convert his personal popularity into electoral mandates.

A Pattern of Decline

The outburst comes at a sensitive time for the MNS, which has struggled to find its footing in the shifting sands of Maharashtra politics. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS chose not to contest. The MNS Chief announced his ‘binshart pathimba’ (unconditional support) for Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following that, despite Thackeray himself entering the fray during the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections, the party failed to win a single seat statewide. Since the party's formation, the MNS has managed to win seats in the Pune district, an area where people are receptive to the party’s sentiment. However, as the trend is evident across Maharashtra, the party has also seen a steady erosion of its local influence in Pune.

The Road Ahead

To "get back in the game", Thackeray’s new weekly review mandate signals a move toward stricter accountability. Local leaders have been warned that non-performance will no longer be tolerated. Party insiders said that the MNS looks toward future local polls to salvage its political relevance in Maharashtra.