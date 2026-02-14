 Valentine’s Day Shock In Pimpri-Chinchwad: 23-Year-Old Youth Found Dead By Suicide In Walhekarwadi
Varad Bhatkhande Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: While the atmosphere of Valentine's Day is felt everywhere today, a shocking incident has come to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad. On Saturday afternoon, a youth was found dead hanging from a ceiling fan in the Walhekarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Valentine’s Day, being a day of great significance for the youth who express their love for one another and spend time together. However, the suicide of this youth has rocked the city. Preliminary speculations suggest the suicide may be linked to a romantic relationship. However, the Pimpri-Chinchwad officials have not confirmed the speculations, saying that currently the matter is under a thorough investigation.

According to the police reports, Samarth Sanjay Mali (23 years old) committed suicide by hanging himself in a house near Gurudwara Chowk, within the jurisdiction of the Chinchwad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

On Saturday afternoon, while his friends had gone out to a mess for lunch, Samarth ended his life in the room while he was alone. Based on the preliminary probe, it is suspected that the suicide was a result of issues in a romantic relationship.

However, the concrete reason behind his suicide has not yet been confirmed. The Chinchwad Police are currently investigating why Samarth Mali took such an extreme step. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered by the Chinchwad Police in the matter.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

