 Pune Crime: Youth Brutally Murdered Near Shiv Sena Office In Chakan Over Old Grudge, One Arrested
The police have registered a case against Vaibhav Sanjay Shinde (Chakan), Anuj Sandeep Pardeshi, Mayur Tarde and one juvenile in conflict with the law. All the accused are residents of Chakan. Chakan North Police have arrested Vaibhav Shinde in this case

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime Diary | Representational Image | File

Pune: A young man was brutally murdered in Chakan, fuelled by a grudge over a previous dispute, on Saturday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Shiv Sena office in Chakan, Pune District.

The deceased has been identified as Prathamesh Shashikant Mane. His father, Shashikant Daji Mane (48, Nighoje, Khed), filed a complaint at the Chakan North Police Station.

The police have registered a case against Vaibhav Sanjay Shinde (Chakan), Anuj Sandeep Pardeshi, Mayur Tarde and one juvenile in conflict with the law. All the accused are residents of Chakan. Chakan North Police have arrested Vaibhav Shinde in this case.

According to the police reports, Prathamesh and the accused had a minor altercation a few days ago, the exact details of which are currently unknown. Harbouring a grudge from that fight, the accused intercepted Prathamesh near the Shiv Sena party office in Chakan at around 3:30 PM on Saturday.

The accused stabbed Prathamesh in the chest with a screwdriver and struck him on the head with a floor tile. Prathamesh was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries before he was taken to the hospital. The officials from the Chakan North Police Station are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

Woman Killed in Collision with Speeding Truck; Driver Flees

In a separate incident on Friday evening, a woman tragically lost her life after a speeding truck collided with her two-wheeler in the Pimple Nilakh area.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Subhashrao Deshmukh. A complaint was filed at the Sangvi Police Station by Yash Vijay Deshmukh (23, Balewadi). The police have registered a case against the truck driver, Santosh Shishnarayan Dhenbre (40, Dehu Gaon).

According to the police, the complainant's aunt, Jyoti Deshmukh, was travelling on her moped scooter when the accused truck driver, disregarding traffic rules, drove the vehicle recklessly. The speeding truck struck Jyoti's scooter with great force. She sustained severe head injuries in the accident, which led to her death. The Sangvi Police are currently investigating the matter.

