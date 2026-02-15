Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams | Sourced

Nashik: The State Table Tennis Association has announced the Maharashtra teams across various age groups for the upcoming National Table Tennis Championships. Kushal Chopra, Swara Karmarkar and Keshika Purkar from Nashik have been selected.



Kushal Chopra has been selected for both the Men’s and Under-19 Youth Boys’ teams for the UTT 87th Inter-State Senior National Championship to be held in Indore. He has also been entrusted with the captaincy of both teams. The tournament will take place from March 14 to 21, 2026.



Swara Karmarkar has been selected for the Under-17 Junior and Under-19 Youth Girls’ teams. The UTT 87th Inter-State Under-17 and Under-19 Girls’ National Championships will be held from February 22 to March 2, 2026, in Dehradun.



Keshika Purkar has been selected in the Sub-Junior Maharashtra team for the UTT 87th Inter-State Cadet and Sub-Junior National Championship, which will be held from March 23 to 31 in Gandhidham.



Narendra Chhajed, President of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association, has been appointed as the team manager of the senior squad for the national championship in Indore.



Office bearers of the Nashik District Association, President Narendra Chhajed, Vice President Milind Kachole, Rajesh Bharveerkar, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Alka Kulkarni, Vaibhav Joshi, Sanjay Vasant, Suhas Agharkar and Rishikesh Palwe congratulated the selected players.