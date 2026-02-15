 Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams

Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams

The Maharashtra teams across various age groups for the upcoming National Table Tennis Championships. Kushal Chopra, Swara Karmarkar and Keshika Purkar from Nashik have been selected

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams | Sourced

Nashik: The State Table Tennis Association has announced the Maharashtra teams across various age groups for the upcoming National Table Tennis Championships. Kushal Chopra, Swara Karmarkar and Keshika Purkar from Nashik have been selected.


Kushal Chopra has been selected for both the Men’s and Under-19 Youth Boys’ teams for the UTT 87th Inter-State Senior National Championship to be held in Indore. He has also been entrusted with the captaincy of both teams. The tournament will take place from March 14 to 21, 2026.


Swara Karmarkar has been selected for the Under-17 Junior and Under-19 Youth Girls’ teams. The UTT 87th Inter-State Under-17 and Under-19 Girls’ National Championships will be held from February 22 to March 2, 2026, in Dehradun.

Read Also
Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If...
article-image


Keshika Purkar has been selected in the Sub-Junior Maharashtra team for the UTT 87th Inter-State Cadet and Sub-Junior National Championship, which will be held from March 23 to 31 in Gandhidham.

FPJ Shorts
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup


Narendra Chhajed, President of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association, has been appointed as the team manager of the senior squad for the national championship in Indore.


Office bearers of the Nashik District Association, President Narendra Chhajed, Vice President Milind Kachole, Rajesh Bharveerkar, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Alka Kulkarni, Vaibhav Joshi, Sanjay Vasant, Suhas Agharkar and Rishikesh Palwe congratulated the selected players.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Youth Brutally Murdered Near Shiv Sena Office In Chakan Over Old Grudge, One Arrested
Pune Crime: Youth Brutally Murdered Near Shiv Sena Office In Chakan Over Old Grudge, One Arrested
Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams
Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams
Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside...
Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside...
Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If...
Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If...
Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara...
Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara...