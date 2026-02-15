 Nashik: Free Physiotherapy Services For Disabled Students In Rural Areas Through ZP–MVP Agreement
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Nashik: An agreement has been signed between Zilla Parishad Nashik and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha to provide regular and free physiotherapy services to disabled students in rural areas at the taluka level through the Inclusive Education Initiative and ‘Mission Atmanirbhar’ under Samagra Shiksha.

This initiative is being implemented with the concept of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar and with the cooperation of the organisation’s General Secretary Nitin Thakare.

A group resource room has been set up at the taluka level, and necessary materials for therapy have been provided with the cooperation of the Social Welfare Department. However, due to the unavailability of expert therapists, there were obstacles in providing services.

Earlier, students with orthopaedic disabilities, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities and multiple disabilities in rural areas had to go to the district level for the necessary specialist treatment. Due to this, time and expenses were incurred. With the new initiative, students will be provided with updated therapy services at the local level, and economically weak families will get great relief.

For the successful implementation of this initiative, the Principal of the Medical College, Shrimati Amrit Kaur; Education Officer (Primary) Saroj Jagtap; Deputy Education Officer Manohar Suryavanshi; and District Coordinator Samadhan Date are working hard and are getting the cooperation of all Group Education Officers, Group Coordinators, Therapists and Special Teachers.

