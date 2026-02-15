Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If Toilets Remain Dirty | Sourced

Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar on Sunday issued a stern warning to the head of the Solid Waste Management Department, Avinash Sapkal, stating that if public toilets and garbage are not cleaned regularly, he will personally take up a broom to clean the facilities.

Alleging mismanagement in the functioning of the department, Wadekar said the city cannot afford negligence in matters related to public health and sanitation.

On the fourth day after assuming charge, Wadekar conducted an early morning inspection at 6 am, accompanied by Sapkal, Regional Commissioner Naykar, Chief Health Inspector Inamdar, Health Inspectors Vinayak Chopade and Pravin Darekar, and supervisors Santosh Shelar and Siddharth Bagul. The team visited two to three health depots to assess the ground situation.

During the inspection, it was found that the concerned health inspector was absent. Out of 54 sanitation workers, only 23 were present on duty. However, records showed 100 per cent attendance marked on paper. Wadekar expressed serious concern over the discrepancy, indicating possible collusion between officials and staff to shield irregularities.

He directed that strict disciplinary action be taken against those who reported late and said that action would also follow against others found responsible.

“Health is a critical issue for the city. Citizens, especially those living in slum areas, are forced to live in deplorable conditions. Public toilets are in a pathetic state and are not cleaned regularly. Garbage bins are not cleared on time, putting public health at serious risk,” Wadekar said.

With the department head present during the inspection, the actual situation was evident on the ground. Wadekar informed that action has already been initiated against negligent staff and instructed officials to bring about immediate improvement in the functioning of the Solid Waste Management Department.