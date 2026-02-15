Pune Police’s Intense Crackdown On Triple-Seat Riding: Over ₹1 Crore Collected In Fines | Sourced

Pune: The Pune City Police Commissionerate’s Traffic Branch and local police stations launched a massive enforcement drive targeting two-wheelers carrying three passengers. This has resulted in thousands of penalties and significant revenue collection for the state treasury.

Conducted over an intensive period between 12th February and 13th February 2026, the joint operation successfully penalised 2,649 triple-seat violators across the city’s busiest intersections and high-traffic zones.

This special campaign involved a coordinated effort by officers and personnel from 30 traffic divisions and 44 police stations. During the two-day surge, authorities seized 988 vehicles and processed 2,137 on-the-spot fine payments, amounting to Rs 21,37,000 in immediate revenue.

When accounting for the broader scope of traffic violations during this period, the police initiated action on a total of 13,308 individual challans.

The recent crackdown is part of an ongoing safety initiative that began on 10th February. Since 10th February, the Pune City Traffic Branch has penalised 5,380 triple-seat riders. Combined with other traffic rule infractions, the department has deposited a total of Rs 1,03,25,150 into the government treasury within just a few days of rigorous monitoring.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Traffic Branch, Himmat Jadhav, emphasised that triple-seat riding remains a serious, punishable offence that jeopardises the lives of riders and pedestrians alike.

Officials stated that such campaigns are essential for maintaining road discipline and reducing the city’s accident rate. The department has confirmed that these surprise checks will continue indefinitely to ensure long-term compliance with safety standards.

Authorities concluded the operation with an appeal to the residents of Pune to prioritise safe and disciplined driving. They reiterated that the primary goal of the hefty fines and vehicle seizures is to deter dangerous behaviour rather than just collect revenue. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with traffic personnel to help streamline the city’s increasingly congested roadways.