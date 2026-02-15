Pune: MIT ADT Rower Bhagyashree Ghule Bags Gold At Senior Nationals, Picked For Asian Games Camp | Sourced

Pune: Bhagyashree Ghule of the Dr Vishwanath Karad Sports Academy at MIT Art, Design and Technology University delivered a standout performance at the 43rd Senior National Rowing Championships held at the Army Rowing Node, winning one gold and one silver medal.

Following her impressive outing, Ghule has been selected for the national coaching camp to be held in Ballari, Karnataka, as part of preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Japan.

A student of MAEER’s MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Junior College on the MIT ADT campus, Ghule trains under national rowing coach Sandeep Bhapkar. Her achievement marks another milestone in the university’s growing sporting legacy.

Congratulating Ghule on her success, Founder President Vishwanath D. Karad and Executive President and Pro Vice-Chancellor Mangesh Karad, along with MAEER secretary Dr Swati Chate-Karad, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajesh S., Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, Sports Director Prof Padmakar Phad, Project Director Dr Jyoti Jotwani and Junior College principal Dr Ripple Sharma, extended their best wishes for her future endeavours.

University officials said Ghule’s achievement is expected to inspire young athletes across the campus and the state.