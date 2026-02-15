Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara And Manmad | Sourced

Nashik: The much-awaited project for the construction of third and fourth railway lines on the 131-kilometre Kasara–Manmad route has received approval from the central government. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the project is estimated to cost ₹10,154 crore and will be completed within the next five years.



At present, due to the steep gradient in the Kasara Ghat section, an additional engine has to be attached between Kasara and Igatpuri. With the new lines in place, this requirement will no longer be necessary, ensuring smoother and more efficient rail operations. The expansion is expected to significantly increase the number of passenger and freight trains connecting Mumbai with North and East India.



Project Highlights

Under the approved plan, the project will include:

3 major special bridges

16 large bridges

218 small bridges

5 railway flyovers

21 tunnels



The project is also expected to generate approximately 8.9 million man-days of employment. Currently, around 100 passenger trains and 25 freight trains operate daily between Kasara and Manmad. The addition of the third and fourth lines will enhance capacity, reduce congestion, and provide passengers with a more comfortable travel experience.