 Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara And Manmad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara And Manmad

Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara And Manmad

At present, due to the steep gradient in the Kasara Ghat section, an additional engine has to be attached between Kasara and Igatpuri. With the new lines in place, this requirement will no longer be necessary, ensuring smoother and more efficient rail operation

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara And Manmad | Sourced

Nashik: The much-awaited project for the construction of third and fourth railway lines on the 131-kilometre Kasara–Manmad route has received approval from the central government. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the project is estimated to cost ₹10,154 crore and will be completed within the next five years.


At present, due to the steep gradient in the Kasara Ghat section, an additional engine has to be attached between Kasara and Igatpuri. With the new lines in place, this requirement will no longer be necessary, ensuring smoother and more efficient rail operations. The expansion is expected to significantly increase the number of passenger and freight trains connecting Mumbai with North and East India.

Read Also
'We Always Felt There Was A Gap Between Metal And Softer Music' – Pune-Based Rock Band Nemophilis
article-image


Project Highlights
Under the approved plan, the project will include:
3 major special bridges
16 large bridges
218 small bridges
5 railway flyovers
21 tunnels


The project is also expected to generate approximately 8.9 million man-days of employment. Currently, around 100 passenger trains and 25 freight trains operate daily between Kasara and Manmad. The addition of the third and fourth lines will enhance capacity, reduce congestion, and provide passengers with a more comfortable travel experience.

FPJ Shorts
'I Love You More Than...': PV Sindhu Pens Emotional Message For Husband Venkata Datta Sai On Valentine's Day
'I Love You More Than...': PV Sindhu Pens Emotional Message For Husband Venkata Datta Sai On Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO
Valentine's Day Surprise! Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert, Singer Says 'Call Me To Your Wedding'- VIDEO
Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva | Watch
Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva | Watch
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara...
Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara...
Pune: MIT ADT Rower Bhagyashree Ghule Bags Gold At Senior Nationals, Picked For Asian Games Camp
Pune: MIT ADT Rower Bhagyashree Ghule Bags Gold At Senior Nationals, Picked For Asian Games Camp
Nashik: Comprehensive Safety Measures Urged For Women Devotees At Sinhastha Kumbh Mela, Says Dr...
Nashik: Comprehensive Safety Measures Urged For Women Devotees At Sinhastha Kumbh Mela, Says Dr...
Pune University Flyover's Baner Side To Be Operational By Tuesday (17th February), Confirms PMRDA...
Pune University Flyover's Baner Side To Be Operational By Tuesday (17th February), Confirms PMRDA...
Pune Police Register Case Against Harshwardhan Sapkal For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On...
Pune Police Register Case Against Harshwardhan Sapkal For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On...