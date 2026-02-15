Pune University Flyover's Baner Side To Be Operational By Tuesday (17th February), Confirms PMRDA Chief Yogesh Mhase | Representational Image

Pune: The flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University square will open by Tuesday (17th February), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase said on Saturday.

“The flyover at University Chowk will be seen operational within the next three days. It will be inaugurated by Tuesday,” announced Dr Yogesh Mhase, during an event organised by the Sarhad Foundation.

Dr Mhase stated that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the bridge to be opened for traffic without any formal ceremony. Once opened, this flyover is expected to significantly alleviate congestion at the junction. He also noted that several development projects undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PMRDA have reached a decisive stage.

According to available details, the Baner to Shivajinagar stretch is set to open for commuters by 17th February. The Pashan-side ramp is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by March or April 2026. Meanwhile, Metro Line 3 (Upper Deck) at this square has entered the testing phase.

Dr Mhase shared updates on welfare and infrastructure. PMRDA has constructed nearly 10,000 houses for the underprivileged. 4,000 have been allotted, and the process for the remaining 6,500 is in its final stage, expected to be completed by March, Dr Mhase announced.

He also said that to tackle rapid urbanisation, 57 villages near the city (with populations between 1 lakh and 5 lakh) have been selected for a Rs 1,200 crore underground drainage project. Work orders will be issued within the next two months.

River Rejuvenation Plans

Addressing the critical state of the region’s water bodies, Dr Mhase expressed a commitment to cleaning the Indrayani, Pawana, and Mula-Mutha rivers. He mentioned that contracts worth Rs 750 crore have been issued for the Indrayani River, contracts worth Rs 250 crore for the Pawana River, and tenders worth Rs 900 crore will be published in the coming months for the Mula-Mutha River.

Metro & Smart Governance

Regarding Pune Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro, the PMRDA chief said that this project is in its final stages. Dr Mhase expressed confidence that the metro will be operational within the next one to two months.

Mhase added that approximately 650 km of concrete roads will be built around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over the next three years, and PMRDA will be responsible for their maintenance for 15 years.

He also said PMRDA is moving toward full digitisation. Every case will be tracked via blockchain, and AI will be used in decision-making processes and contract scrutiny. Project progress will be updated daily on the official website.

Tribute to Ajit Pawar

Dr Mhase acknowledged the support of the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers. He specifically remembered the late Ajit Pawar, noting, “It is essential to remember the late Ajit Dada Pawar. He used to conduct inspections of every project at dawn. Providing direction and guidance wherever things went wrong was his inherent nature. This gave a distinct momentum to the entire administration and development work in Pune.”