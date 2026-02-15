Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS

Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | Anand Chaini Photo

Pune: Tension flared outside the Congress Bhavan in Pune on Sunday afternoon after workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress came face to face over a controversial remark made by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. The confrontation escalated into stone pelting, leaving several people injured and vehicles damaged.

The incident occurred just hours after an FIR was registered against Sapkal in Pune. The complaint was filed by BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, who alleged that Sapkal’s statement, which reportedly drew a comparison between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, had hurt the sentiments of people who revere the Maratha king.

Sapkal had made the remark while commenting on the controversy surrounding a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the Malegaon deputy mayor’s office.

Following the FIR, BJP workers launched a protest outside the Congress Bhavan around noon, raising slogans against the Congress leadership and demanding action against Sapkal. Within minutes, hundreds of BJP supporters gathered at the spot. In response, Congress workers also assembled in large numbers in support of their state president.

As tempers rose, some BJP workers allegedly attempted to enter the Congress Bhavan but were stopped by heavy police deployment. During the scuffle that followed, stone pelting broke out at around 1 pm. Several people were injured in the chaos, and a few vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.

Police teams were immediately rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

“Our teams are on the ground, and we are gathering details of the incident,” said a senior police officer.

The protest continued for nearly an hour before the crowd was dispersed. Meanwhile, allegations are being exchanged, with claims that BJP workers initiated the stone pelting.

Further investigation is underway, and details regarding the number of injured and the extent of damage are awaited.