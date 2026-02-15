 Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS

Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS

The incident occurred just hours after an FIR was registered against Sapkal in Pune. The complaint was filed by BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, who alleged that Sapkal’s statement, which reportedly drew a comparison between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, had hurt the sentiments of people who revere the Maratha king

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | Anand Chaini Photo

Pune: Tension flared outside the Congress Bhavan in Pune on Sunday afternoon after workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress came face to face over a controversial remark made by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. The confrontation escalated into stone pelting, leaving several people injured and vehicles damaged.

The incident occurred just hours after an FIR was registered against Sapkal in Pune. The complaint was filed by BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, who alleged that Sapkal’s statement, which reportedly drew a comparison between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, had hurt the sentiments of people who revere the Maratha king.

Sapkal had made the remark while commenting on the controversy surrounding a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the Malegaon deputy mayor’s office.

Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS

Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS | Anand Chaini Photo

Read Also
Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If...
article-image

Following the FIR, BJP workers launched a protest outside the Congress Bhavan around noon, raising slogans against the Congress leadership and demanding action against Sapkal. Within minutes, hundreds of BJP supporters gathered at the spot. In response, Congress workers also assembled in large numbers in support of their state president.

FPJ Shorts
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup

As tempers rose, some BJP workers allegedly attempted to enter the Congress Bhavan but were stopped by heavy police deployment. During the scuffle that followed, stone pelting broke out at around 1 pm. Several people were injured in the chaos, and a few vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.

Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS

Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside Congress Bhavan | PHOTOS | Anand Chaini Photo

Police teams were immediately rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.
“Our teams are on the ground, and we are gathering details of the incident,” said a senior police officer.

The protest continued for nearly an hour before the crowd was dispersed. Meanwhile, allegations are being exchanged, with claims that BJP workers initiated the stone pelting.

Further investigation is underway, and details regarding the number of injured and the extent of damage are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Youth Brutally Murdered Near Shiv Sena Office In Chakan Over Old Grudge, One Arrested
Pune Crime: Youth Brutally Murdered Near Shiv Sena Office In Chakan Over Old Grudge, One Arrested
Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams
Nashik Players Shine As Three Selected For Maharashtra Table Tennis Teams
Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside...
Pune: Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comment Triggers BJP–Congress Clash, Stone Pelting Outside...
Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If...
Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If...
Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara...
Nashik: Centre Approves ₹10,154 Crore Project For Third And Fourth Railway Lines Between Kasara...