Nashik: Comprehensive Safety Measures Urged For Women Devotees At Sinhastha Kumbh Mela, Says Dr Neelam Gorhe | Sourced

Nashik: Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe, has directed authorities to implement comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of women devotees expected to attend the upcoming Sinhastha Kumbh Mela at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar next year. She emphasised that women devotees from across India and abroad would participate in large numbers and their safety must be prioritised.



She was speaking at a review meeting held this morning at the Nashik Range Special Inspector General of Police office under her chairmanship. The meeting was attended by Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, Additional Commissioner of Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority Sourish Sahay, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar (Nashik Rural), Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan (Nashik City) and other top officials.

Dr Gorhe stated that given the anticipated large presence of women devotees, adequate safety arrangements must be ensured. Dedicated help centers for women, “Hirkani” assistance cells, and proper sanitation facilities should be set up. Special arrangements must also be made for persons with disabilities.



To prevent crimes against women, she noted that “Bharosa Cells” function at the taluka level. In talukas where such cells are not operational, district-level Bharosa cells should engage with women. Police were instructed to hold regular coordination meetings with revenue officials to ensure effective implementation of the Domestic Violence Act. After reconciliation between spouses, authorities should maintain contact with families and conduct home visits if necessary.



She also called for strong action against narcotics, suggesting coordination with the Food and Drug Administration. Victims in cases registered under the POCSO Act should receive proper counselling. To prevent incidents involving women during railway travel, regular coordination between railway authorities and police was advised. Issues concerning women should be prioritised in Vigilance Committee and Civil Rights Protection Committee meetings. Regular inspections of rickshaws and school buses, in coordination with regional transport officers, were also recommended to ensure the safety of girl students. She further emphasised the need for thorough investigation of crimes against women to improve conviction rates.



Special Inspector General Karale stated that various preventive measures are being implemented across all five districts of the division to curb crimes against women. Drones are being used in anti-narcotics operations, and several seizures have been made. He assured that women’s safety will receive the highest priority during the upcoming Sinhastha Kumbh Mela, with coordinated efforts between the police and the Kumbh Mela authorities.

Superintendents of Police and senior officers present at the meeting also provided detailed updates on the measures being undertaken in their respective jurisdictions to enhance women’s safety.