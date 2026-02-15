Friend Killed In Drinking Dispute In Pune’s Yerawada; One Arrested

Yerawada Police Station | File Photo

Pune: A tragic incident occurred in the Kamarajnagar area of Yerawada on Saturday afternoon, where a man was killed following a quarrel with his friend while they were drinking alcohol.

The deceased has been identified as Mashak Ghazibaksh Bijapure (40), a resident of Yerawada. Police have arrested the आरोपी, Ganesh Vasant Shinde, in connection with the case.

According to the police, Mashak and Ganesh were close friends and were consuming alcohol together around 2:45 pm when a minor argument broke out between them. During the altercation, Mashak allegedly abused Ganesh, which enraged him.

In a fit of anger, Ganesh picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and struck Mashak on the head. The blow caused serious head injuries, and Mashak collapsed on the spot.

Ganesh reportedly tried to wake him, but when Mashak did not respond, he panicked and fled from the scene. After locals alerted the police, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Kadam rushed to the spot. Mashak was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The accused, who had gone into hiding, was tracked down and arrested later in the evening. During questioning, Ganesh confessed to assaulting his friend during the drinking dispute.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.