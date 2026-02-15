Nagpur BJP Workers Protest Against Harshwardhan Sapkal Over Chhatrapati Shivaji-Tipu Comparison Remark - WATCH |

Nagpur: The Nagpur BJP workers on Sunday held a protest against Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal for allegedly stating that for his remark stating 'Tipu Sultan should be seen as equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the workers are seen chanting slogans such as “Mahapursho ka yeh apmaan nahi sahenge, nahi sahenge,” “Harshwardhan Sapkal murdabad,” and “Maafi maango,” as they protested against his statements.

Not just Nagpur, earlier in the day, Nashik and Pune witnessed strong protest. BJP Yuva Morcha under the leadership of MLA Devyani Pharande in front of the Congress Committee office in Nashik.

While in Pune, tension erupted outside Congress Bhavan after hundreds of BJP supporters gathered to protest, while Congress workers also assembled in support of their state president. Police were deployed in large numbers to control the situation.

Some BJP workers also allegedly tried to enter the Congress Bhavan but were stopped by the police. A scuffle soon followed, and stone pelting broke out around 1 pm. Several people were injured in the incident, and a few vehicles parked in the area were damaged.

Congress Calls Out BJP's Double Standard

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of "double standards" and cited several instances to claim earlier instances how saffron party leaders supported or endorsed Tipu Sultan in public spaces and official forums.

He referred to resolutions in civic bodies in Akola and Mumbai, as well as past instances where BJP leaders had allegedly praised or associated with the historical figure. "What should this hypocrisy be called? Tipu Sultan used to wear a ring bearing the name of Lord Ram," Sawant claimed in his post on X.

He alleged that the BJP was now portraying Tipu Sultan negatively as part of a strategy to create religious divisions, despite what he said were earlier expressions of admiration by its leaders.

Meanwhile, the issue started over a portrait of Tipu Sultan in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators there and Hindu outfits. Sapkal gave the example of Tipu Sultan's call for battle against the British and claimed this was an ideal articulated on the same lines.

