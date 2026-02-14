 'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark

'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal for saying Tipu Sultan should be seen as equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The remark followed controversy over Tipu’s portrait in the Malegaon Deputy Mayor’s office. Fadnavis said Shivaji established Swarajya, while alleging Tipu killed thousands of Hindus.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
'Killed Thousands Of Hindus’: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark |

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, February 14, strongly condemned Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal for his remark stating 'Tipu Sultan should be seen as equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. The controversy erupted after a portrait of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler was displayed in the office of Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, the Malegaon Deputy Mayor, triggering strong reactions from political leaders.

Sapkal’s latest remark has taken the controversy in a new direction. While speaking to the reporters, Fadnavis said Shivaji Maharaj established Swarajya and freed people from Mughal rule, while on the other hand, Tipu Sultan killed thousands of Hindus. “We will not tolerate this comparison at all,” he added. The CM further added, "He should be ashamed. We will not tolerate this comparison at all..."

What Did Harshvardhan Sapkal Say?

Harshvardhan Sapkal said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was known for his bravery and vision of Swarajya, and claimed Tipu Sultan later followed a similar path by fighting against the British. "Tipu Sultan became a warrior who showed bravery, that is, he became a son of the soil, he never embraced any poisonous, destructive ideas. As a sign of bravery, Tipu Sultan should be seen as equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Sapkal said as quoted by Maharashtra Times.

FPJ Shorts
'Really Good Times At The Movies...': Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—VIDEO
'Really Good Times At The Movies...': Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—VIDEO
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark
Suryakumar Yadav Remains Tight-Lipped On 'Handshake' Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match
Suryakumar Yadav Remains Tight-Lipped On 'Handshake' Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Shankaracharya Slur; Seer Hits Back At UP CM Yogi Adityanath
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Shankaracharya Slur; Seer Hits Back At UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal...
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal...
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...
Thane Crime: Ration Hoarding Racket Busted In Mumbra; Shop Sealed Over ₹3.84 Lakh Rice Scam
Thane Crime: Ration Hoarding Racket Busted In Mumbra; Shop Sealed Over ₹3.84 Lakh Rice Scam