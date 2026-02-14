'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark

'Killed Thousands Of Hindus’: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Remark |

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, February 14, strongly condemned Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal for his remark stating 'Tipu Sultan should be seen as equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. The controversy erupted after a portrait of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler was displayed in the office of Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, the Malegaon Deputy Mayor, triggering strong reactions from political leaders.

Sapkal’s latest remark has taken the controversy in a new direction. While speaking to the reporters, Fadnavis said Shivaji Maharaj established Swarajya and freed people from Mughal rule, while on the other hand, Tipu Sultan killed thousands of Hindus. “We will not tolerate this comparison at all,” he added. The CM further added, "He should be ashamed. We will not tolerate this comparison at all..."

What Did Harshvardhan Sapkal Say?

Harshvardhan Sapkal said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was known for his bravery and vision of Swarajya, and claimed Tipu Sultan later followed a similar path by fighting against the British. "Tipu Sultan became a warrior who showed bravery, that is, he became a son of the soil, he never embraced any poisonous, destructive ideas. As a sign of bravery, Tipu Sultan should be seen as equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Sapkal said as quoted by Maharashtra Times.