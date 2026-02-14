Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region

Thane Crime Branch officers display recovered gold jewellery and mobile phones after arresting two serial snatchers | File Photo

Thane, Feb 14: In a significant crackdown on street crimes, the Thane Crime Branch has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a series of chain and mobile snatching incidents. The operation has led to the resolution of at least 16 pending cases across several jurisdictions, including Thane, Bhiwandi, and Pune.

Major arrests and recoveries

Acting on a tip-off and technical surveillance, a special team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amarsingh Jadhav initiated a targeted drive against rising street robberies. The investigation led to the arrest of two key suspects:

Ravindra Dhanaji Bhosle (24): Arrested on February 4, 2026, in the Kalyan-Bhiwandi area. Following his interrogation, police recovered 45 grams of gold jewellery valued at approximately ₹3.20 lakh. Bhosle has been linked to 13 cases of chain snatching spanning Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Karjat Railway, and Pune.

Dinesh Pandurang Chator: Arrested for his involvement in mobile snatching. His apprehension led to the recovery of 21 high-end mobile phones and jewellery, with a total estimated value of ₹8.55 lakh.

Modus operandi

The suspects reportedly targeted victims in crowded areas and transit points. DCP Jadhav informed the press that the team utilised a combination of CCTV footage analysis and confidential informant networks to track the duo's movements.

"This operation is a result of a coordinated effort by our special team. We have successfully recovered stolen property worth over ₹11 lakh and cleared 16 FIRs across multiple police stations," stated DCP Jadhav.

Investigation summary

In a significant breakthrough for regional security, the Thane Crime Branch has successfully resolved 16 cases of chain and mobile snatching. The extensive investigation spanned multiple jurisdictions, including Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Pune, and Karjat.

This coordinated effort led to the recovery of key assets, including 45 grams of gold and 21 mobile phones, with a total estimated recovery value of approximately ₹11.75 lakh. Following this success, the Thane Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

Meanwhile, further investigations are currently underway to determine if the apprehended suspects are part of a larger organised criminal syndicate or are linked to additional unsolved cases across the region.

