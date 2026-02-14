 Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region

Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region

Thane Crime Branch arrested two serial snatchers and solved 16 chain and mobile robbery cases across Thane, Bhiwandi and Pune. Led by Amarsingh Jadhav, the team recovered gold and mobiles worth nearly ₹11.75 lakh, dealing a major blow to street crime.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Thane Crime Branch officers display recovered gold jewellery and mobile phones after arresting two serial snatchers | File Photo

Thane, Feb 14: In a significant crackdown on street crimes, the Thane Crime Branch has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a series of chain and mobile snatching incidents. The operation has led to the resolution of at least 16 pending cases across several jurisdictions, including Thane, Bhiwandi, and Pune.

Major arrests and recoveries

Acting on a tip-off and technical surveillance, a special team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amarsingh Jadhav initiated a targeted drive against rising street robberies. The investigation led to the arrest of two key suspects:

Ravindra Dhanaji Bhosle (24): Arrested on February 4, 2026, in the Kalyan-Bhiwandi area. Following his interrogation, police recovered 45 grams of gold jewellery valued at approximately ₹3.20 lakh. Bhosle has been linked to 13 cases of chain snatching spanning Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Karjat Railway, and Pune.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Students Frustrated With Last-Minute Subject Change at Dhanbad Public High School
Viral Video Shows Students Frustrated With Last-Minute Subject Change at Dhanbad Public High School
Rajasthan High Court Upholds 58-Year Marriage, Says Minor Quarrels Not Grounds For Divorce
Rajasthan High Court Upholds 58-Year Marriage, Says Minor Quarrels Not Grounds For Divorce
The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day

Dinesh Pandurang Chator: Arrested for his involvement in mobile snatching. His apprehension led to the recovery of 21 high-end mobile phones and jewellery, with a total estimated value of ₹8.55 lakh.

Modus operandi

The suspects reportedly targeted victims in crowded areas and transit points. DCP Jadhav informed the press that the team utilised a combination of CCTV footage analysis and confidential informant networks to track the duo's movements.

"This operation is a result of a coordinated effort by our special team. We have successfully recovered stolen property worth over ₹11 lakh and cleared 16 FIRs across multiple police stations," stated DCP Jadhav.

Investigation summary

In a significant breakthrough for regional security, the Thane Crime Branch has successfully resolved 16 cases of chain and mobile snatching. The extensive investigation spanned multiple jurisdictions, including Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Pune, and Karjat.

This coordinated effort led to the recovery of key assets, including 45 grams of gold and 21 mobile phones, with a total estimated recovery value of approximately ₹11.75 lakh. Following this success, the Thane Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Crime Branch Busts 2 Syndicates, Arrests 3 In Chain-Snatching And Police-Impersonation Scams |...
article-image

Meanwhile, further investigations are currently underway to determine if the apprehended suspects are part of a larger organised criminal syndicate or are linked to additional unsolved cases across the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...
Thane Crime: Ration Hoarding Racket Busted In Mumbra; Shop Sealed Over ₹3.84 Lakh Rice Scam
Thane Crime: Ration Hoarding Racket Busted In Mumbra; Shop Sealed Over ₹3.84 Lakh Rice Scam
Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Leads Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive In Ward No 1 To Boost Citywide...
Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Leads Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive In Ward No 1 To Boost Citywide...
Thane News: 7-Year-Old Prodigy Enters London World Book Of Records For 30-Km Sea Swim
Thane News: 7-Year-Old Prodigy Enters London World Book Of Records For 30-Km Sea Swim