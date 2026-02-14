Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Doctors To Go On Indefinite Hunger Strike From Monday Over Autonomy, Hostel Woes

Health services at Grant Government Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals are likely to be affected as a large number of undergraduate and postgraduate resident doctors prepare to begin a mass indefinite hunger strike from Monday, February 16. | AI

Mumbai: Health services at Grant Government Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals are likely to be affected as a large number of undergraduate and postgraduate resident doctors prepare to begin a mass indefinite hunger strike from Monday, February 16. The agitation has been announced over unresolved concerns related to student governance, institutional autonomy and basic living conditions on campus.

Students Allege Administrative Takeover of Gymkhana Powers

Doctors allege continued interference in the functioning of the Grant Medical College Gymkhana and dilution of powers of the elected Grant Medical College Students’ Association (GMCSA).

Rushikesh Shinde, General Secretary of GMCSA, said around 200 doctors and residents will participate on the first day, with more expected to join in phases. “We are left with no option but to take this step to safeguard the autonomy of the Grant Medical College Gymkhana,” he said.

Advisory Committee Turned Administrative, Autonomy at Stake

According to Shinde, the Gymkhana’s Advisory Committee has been converted into an Administrative Committee, effectively shifting decision-making authority away from elected student representatives. Students have also objected to what they describe as administrative overreach in matters traditionally governed by the student body, along with a proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the Gymkhana. They argue that the move could compromise transparency as well as the financial and operational independence of student-managed spaces. Concerns have also been raised over the takeover of facilities historically managed by students.

Beyond governance issues, resident doctors and students have flagged inadequate and unsafe hostel facilities, lack of clean drinking water, insufficient campus security—especially for female students and resident doctors—poor mess and canteen quality, and irregular or delayed stipend payments.

Months of Representations Yield No Resolution, Say Protesters

Students say they have submitted multiple written representations over several months, citing guidelines of the National Medical Commission and the University Grants Commission, among others, but have not received a concrete resolution.

The protest will begin at 10 a.m. at the amphitheatre in front of the main hospital building of JJ Hospital. Organisers have said the strike will be peaceful and non-violent, with support from the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD JJH).

