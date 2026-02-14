 Panvel Police Crack Robbery-Cum-Murder Attempt In 48 Hours; Financially Stressed Youth Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Police Crack Robbery-Cum-Murder Attempt In 48 Hours; Financially Stressed Youth Held

Panvel Police Crack Robbery-Cum-Murder Attempt In 48 Hours; Financially Stressed Youth Held

Panvel police arrested a 27-year-old man within 48 hours for allegedly attacking and robbing a woman in Karanjade. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing with gold jewellery, cash and a phone. Police said he confessed to committing the crime due to financial pressure and loan repayment stress. Stolen jewellery and the autorickshaw were recovered.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Panvel police have arrested a 27-year-old man and solved a brutal robbery-cum-attempt to murder case within 48 hours of the incident that left a 36-year-old woman seriously injured in Karanjade. | FP Photo

Panvel police have arrested a 27-year-old man and solved a brutal robbery-cum-attempt to murder case within 48 hours of the incident that left a 36-year-old woman seriously injured in Karanjade.

First-Time Offender Driven by Mounting EMIs, Says Police

The accused, identified as Akshay Eknath Bagde (27), was apprehended by the Panvel City Police Station for allegedly attacking and robbing Sangita Bhoir on February 11. Police said this was Bagde’s first criminal offence and that mounting financial liabilities had driven him to commit the crime.

According to police, Bhoir was travelling home by autorickshaw when the accused stopped the vehicle near Satyam Trident Building in Karanjade Sector R-4, pretending that it had broken down. On the pretext of checking the vehicle, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp knife, stabbing her in the neck, chest and leg, leaving her critically injured before fleeing with her gold mangalsutra, chain, mobile phone and cash.

FPJ Shorts
Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare Anyone’
Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare Anyone’
Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'
Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'
'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash; Netizens REACT
'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash; Netizens REACT
Punjabi Diaspora Meet: BJP Calls Upon NRIs To Partner In Rebuilding Punjab’s Prosperity | VIDEO
Punjabi Diaspora Meet: BJP Calls Upon NRIs To Partner In Rebuilding Punjab’s Prosperity | VIDEO

During interrogation, Bagde reportedly told police that he had taken multiple loans for purchasing a house, an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, and was burdened with a monthly EMI of nearly Rs 40,000, which he was unable to repay. Under severe financial stress and facing recovery pressure, he allegedly planned and executed the robbery.

Read Also
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal...
article-image

CCTV Footage and Rickshaw Number Led to Swift Arrest

After the offence was registered, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray formed four special teams to trace the accused. Police Inspectors Shakir Patel and Abhijit Abhang, along with Assistant Police Inspector Krishna Dhamapurkar, analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and carried out technical analysis. Acting on the last four digits of the rickshaw number provided by an eyewitness, police tracked down and detained Bagde from the Karanjade area. The auto rickshaw was registered under the name of accused's father.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that he committed the crime to arrange money for loan repayment. The autorickshaw used in the offence has been seized and the stolen gold mangalsutra has been recovered,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhausaheb Dhole.

Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare...
Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare...
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal...
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal...
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...