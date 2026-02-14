Panvel Police Crack Robbery-Cum-Murder Attempt In 48 Hours; Financially Stressed Youth Held

Panvel police have arrested a 27-year-old man and solved a brutal robbery-cum-attempt to murder case within 48 hours of the incident that left a 36-year-old woman seriously injured in Karanjade. | FP Photo

Panvel police have arrested a 27-year-old man and solved a brutal robbery-cum-attempt to murder case within 48 hours of the incident that left a 36-year-old woman seriously injured in Karanjade.

First-Time Offender Driven by Mounting EMIs, Says Police

The accused, identified as Akshay Eknath Bagde (27), was apprehended by the Panvel City Police Station for allegedly attacking and robbing Sangita Bhoir on February 11. Police said this was Bagde’s first criminal offence and that mounting financial liabilities had driven him to commit the crime.

According to police, Bhoir was travelling home by autorickshaw when the accused stopped the vehicle near Satyam Trident Building in Karanjade Sector R-4, pretending that it had broken down. On the pretext of checking the vehicle, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp knife, stabbing her in the neck, chest and leg, leaving her critically injured before fleeing with her gold mangalsutra, chain, mobile phone and cash.

During interrogation, Bagde reportedly told police that he had taken multiple loans for purchasing a house, an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, and was burdened with a monthly EMI of nearly Rs 40,000, which he was unable to repay. Under severe financial stress and facing recovery pressure, he allegedly planned and executed the robbery.

CCTV Footage and Rickshaw Number Led to Swift Arrest

After the offence was registered, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray formed four special teams to trace the accused. Police Inspectors Shakir Patel and Abhijit Abhang, along with Assistant Police Inspector Krishna Dhamapurkar, analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and carried out technical analysis. Acting on the last four digits of the rickshaw number provided by an eyewitness, police tracked down and detained Bagde from the Karanjade area. The auto rickshaw was registered under the name of accused's father.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that he committed the crime to arrange money for loan repayment. The autorickshaw used in the offence has been seized and the stolen gold mangalsutra has been recovered,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhausaheb Dhole.

Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/