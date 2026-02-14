Thane Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Drug Racket, Seizes ₹2.16 Crore Worth MD And Cocaine In Kalyan; Nigerian National Among 3 Held | VIDEO

Major Drug Bust in Kalyan: Nigerian National Among Three Held; Narcotics Worth Over ₹2.16 Crore Seized | File Photo

Kalyan, Feb 14: In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell under the Thane Police Commissionerate arrested three alleged drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, and seized contraband valued at over ₹2.16 crore from the Manpada Police Station limits.

Operation in Dombivli (East)

The operation was carried out on February 13 under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3), Kalyan, as part of an intensified drive against drug networks in the region.

The action unfolded in Ganesh Nagar, Umberli village, Dombivli (East), when a patrolling team noticed three individuals behaving suspiciously by the roadside. Police officials said one of the accused was seated on a yellow Honda Activa scooter with a black bag in his possession.

The vehicle’s number plate was deliberately bent, making the registration number unclear and raising suspicion. When officers attempted to question them, the trio allegedly tried to flee. However, the police swiftly cordoned off the area and apprehended all three.

Seizure of narcotics worth ₹2.16 crore

The arrested accused have been identified as a Nigerian national (name withheld pending verification), Avinash Venkatesh Sadarla (resident of Ambernath West), and Gajendran Sanjeev Naidu (resident of Ambernath West).

During the search, police recovered 1 kg and 4 grams of Mephedrone (MD), estimated to be worth approximately ₹2 crore, along with 15 grams of cocaine valued at around ₹15 lakh. In addition, ₹21,500 in cash, a Honda Activa scooter (MH-43 BQ-9545) worth ₹60,000, and a black bag used for carrying the narcotics were seized. The total value of the confiscated material has been assessed at ₹2.16 crore.

Case registered under NDPS Act

A case has been registered at Manpada Police Station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody till February 17 for further investigation.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Joint Commissioner Gyaneshwar Chavan, Additional Commissioner (East) Sanjay Jadhav, and DCP Atul Zende.

Also Watch:

Police officials stated that investigations are underway to trace the larger supply chain and possible interstate links. Authorities reiterated that strict action against drug trafficking will continue as part of their ongoing campaign to curb the menace in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.3

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/