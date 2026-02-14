Filmy-Style Crackdown In Kalyan: Pune’s ‘Most Wanted’ Nabbed After High Drama In Irani Basti | VIDEO

Dramatic late-night police action in Kalyan leads to the capture of a long-absconding wanted accused | File Photo

Kalyan, Feb 14: In a dramatic late-night operation reminiscent of a film sequence, a joint police team arrested a Pune-based ‘most wanted’ accused from the densely populated Irani Basti area of Kalyan, triggering tense scenes and commotion in the locality.

The operation was carried out jointly by Unit 2 of the Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch and officers from Khadakpada Police Station following specific intelligence inputs.

Acting on credible information that the accused, identified as Mohammad Qamar Irani, was hiding in his native locality in Kalyan after absconding in connection with a serious offence registered in Pune, the crime branch team rushed to the city and coordinated with local police for a swift operation.

Tense moments during arrest

Police sources said a strategic cordon was laid around the house in Irani Basti to prevent any escape. However, as soon as the team approached the premises, chaos erupted.

Family members of the accused allegedly attempted to obstruct the arrest. In particular, women relatives reportedly came forward in an attempt to block the police action, leading to a brief but tense stand-off.

Despite resistance, officers maintained restraint and handled the situation tactfully to avoid escalation. After a short confrontation, the accused was successfully taken into custody without any major untoward incident. He was later brought to Khadakpada Police Station for further legal formalities before being handed over to the Pune team.

Accused had been on the run

Officials said the accused has a long criminal record and had been on the run for several days. His arrest is being viewed as a significant breakthrough for the Pune police, who had intensified efforts to track him down.

The swift coordination between the Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch and Khadakpada Police Station has drawn appreciation within the department, as the operation culminated in the capture of a key accused who had managed to evade law enforcement until now. Further investigation is underway.

