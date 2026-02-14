 Mumbai News: Cooper Hospital Upgrades Diagnostic Services With Advanced Hormone And Vitamin Testing Machine
Dr. R. N. Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has installed a state-of-the-art automated chemiluminescence analyser to speed up hormone and vitamin tests, reducing dependence on private labs and improving timely treatment for thousands of patients.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Rustom Narsi Cooper Hospital | File Image

Mumbai, Feb 14: In a major boost to public healthcare services, Dr R N Cooper Hospital has installed a state-of-the-art automated chemiluminescence analyser to enhance hormone and vitamin testing facilities. The advanced machine will enable faster, more accurate diagnostic services within the hospital premises, benefiting thousands of patients.

Expanded hormone and vitamin testing

The new system can conduct a wide range of tests, including thyroid profile assessments such as T3, T4, and TSH, along with Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, and other hormone-related investigations.

Earlier, many patients had to depend on private laboratories for these specialised tests, resulting in additional costs and longer waiting periods for reports.

Dean Dr Dev Shetty said the new equipment marks a significant improvement in diagnostic capabilities. “With this fully automated analyser, we can ensure high-quality, reliable results in a much shorter time. Patients will no longer need to visit private labs for hormone and vitamin tests. Faster reporting will help doctors initiate timely treatment and improve patient outcomes,” he said.

Improving access to public healthcare

Medical experts at the hospital noted that accurate and quick diagnosis plays a crucial role in managing hormonal disorders, which often require continuous monitoring.

The administration believes that the facility will particularly benefit residents of Mumbai’s western suburbs, who rely heavily on public healthcare services.

Officials added that the installation of the new machine reflects the civic body’s ongoing commitment to upgrading healthcare infrastructure and strengthening trust in government-run hospitals.

