 Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Crack Down On Illegal Orchestra Bars, Demolition Drive Launched Against Unauthorised Structures
The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has intensified action against illegal orchestra bars in Mira-Bhayandar, leading to demolition of unauthorised structures by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation after raids exposed unlawful operations at multiple establishments.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Civic teams demolish illegal constructions inside orchestra bars following police action in Mira-Bhayandar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, Feb 14: In yet another crackdown on illegal activities operating under the guise of entertainment establishments, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has initiated strict action against orchestra bars involved in unlawful business practices.

Raids conducted on orchestra bars

Police authorities under Zone–1 had earlier conducted raids and registered cases against several orchestra bars functioning illegally within the jurisdiction of various police stations.

The establishments targeted include Star Night Orchestra Bar (Kashimira Police Station limits), Karavali Orchestra Bar (Kashimira Police Station limits) and White House Orchestra Bar (Mira Road Police Station limits).

Following the raids, it was found that these establishments had carried out unauthorised and illegal construction to support their unlawful operations.

Demolition of illegal structures

Acting on the directions of the Police Commissioner, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s Encroachment Department was instructed to take immediate demolition action against the illegal structures.

Subsequently, official communication was sent to the Municipal Corporation, requesting removal of the unauthorised construction within the orchestra bar premises.

In accordance with municipal rules and regulations, the Encroachment Department carried out demolition operations at all three establishments, removing the illegal structures constructed inside the bars.

Police officials stated that such enforcement actions are part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal businesses and ensure lawful functioning of commercial establishments in the Mira-Bhayandar region.

Further action will continue against any establishments found violating legal and civic norms.

