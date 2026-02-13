Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Secret Escape Behind Mirror In Dance Bar Raided In Mira Road; 19 Women Rescued, 13 Arrested

A concealed passage hidden behind a mirror is uncovered during a police raid on a dance bar in Mira Road | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar, Feb 13: Mira Road Police arrest 13, including manager and cashier; bar owners using new tactics to deceive authorities.

In an effort to evade police raids, owners of dance bars operating under the guise of "orchestra bars" are resorting to increasingly sophisticated methods. From hidden basements and high-tech locking systems to remote-controlled doors, the latest discovery is a secret escape route hidden behind mirrors leading to an adjacent residential building. A shocking case of this nature came to light on Wednesday night during a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Chavan’s team.

Raid conducted after tip-off

Acting on a tip-off regarding late-night operations and "obscene dancing," the police sent "bogus customers" (decoys) to Hotel White House (Khushi Restaurant) located in the Silver Park area of Mira Road. Once the information was confirmed, police raided the establishment around 1:00 am.

Police found a large crowd of customers and five women dancing to recorded music on the dance floor. During a search of the makeup room, 14 more women were found prepared to flee. Upon closer inspection, police discovered a suspicious mirror. When pushed, it revealed a secret passage leading directly into the second wing of the building.

Arrests and legal action

A total of 19 women were rescued during the operation. Police arrested 13 individuals, including the manager and cashier.

Cases have been registered at the Mira Road Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act.

The bar owner and four partners have also been named in the FIR and are currently listed as absconding. Under the 2016 Act, operating a dance bar without proper permission carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of ₹25 lakh. This is a non-bailable offence.

