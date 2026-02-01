 Mira-Bhayandar To Get Dedicated Dog Park Under Metro Flyover As MBMC Clears Proposal
Mira-Bhayandar To Get Dedicated Dog Park Under Metro Flyover As MBMC Clears Proposal

The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has approved a dedicated dog park under a metro flyover, featuring play areas, feeding zones and pet toilets. Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma said the park will act as a community hub, alongside plans for a stray dog shelter in Uttan.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
MBMC announces a dedicated dog park under a metro flyover to create a safe recreational space for pets and owners in Mira-Bhayandar | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, Feb 01: The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has officially decided to establish a dedicated dog park for pet owners in the city. The park will be developed in the space beneath a newly constructed flyover, a move that has been warmly welcomed by local animal enthusiasts.

Space identified under metro flyover

To optimise urban space, the MBMC has identified the area under the Metro flyover on the city’s main highway for this project. Work orders have already been issued to the contractor to begin development.

Facilities planned for pets and owners

The proposed dog park will feature specialised facilities, including pet-specific toilets, dedicated feeding zones, play areas equipped with toys and agility equipment, and amenities for owners to relax while their pets socialise.

Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma noted that the park will serve as a community hub, allowing animal lovers to connect and share experiences.

Existing measures for animal welfare

The city currently manages a significant population of both stray and pet dogs. The MBMC has already implemented several measures to address their needs, including health and safety initiatives, the operation of a sterilisation centre and a dedicated veterinary hospital, ongoing vaccination drives conducted by the administration, and a formal licensing policy for pet owners.

Plans for stray dog shelter

In addition to the dog park, plans for a stray dog shelter are moving forward. The Corporation has identified a plot of land in Uttan currently under the District Collector’s jurisdiction.

A formal proposal will be sent to the government to acquire the land, followed by a tender process for the construction of the shelter.

