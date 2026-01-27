 Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹98,000 Lost In Fake Message Scam, Amount Refunded To Victim
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹98,000 Lost In Fake Message Scam, Amount Refunded To Victim

The Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police recovered ₹98,000 that was fraudulently withdrawn from a resident’s bank account after a fake message scam. Acting swiftly, police froze the transactions, obtained court orders and ensured the amount was credited back, while urging citizens to stay alert against cyber fraud.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police successfully recover ₹98,000 and refund it to a victim of a fake message online fraud | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, Jan 27: The Cyber Police Station under the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) has successfully recovered ₹98,000 that was fraudulently withdrawn from a complainant’s bank account after he fell victim to a fake message scam.

Fake message led to bank fraud

The complainant, a resident of the Nayanagar Police Station jurisdiction, received a message on his mobile phone stating that money had been deducted from his account.

The message contained a link, which he clicked. Subsequently, a message appeared indicating that his mobile phone was being updated. After the phone resumed normal functioning, the complainant received alerts showing that money had been debited from his bank account.

Complaint lodged, money traced

The complainant immediately lodged a complaint, which was also registered online on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

Following the registration of the complaint, the cyber police promptly traced the fraudulent transactions and managed to freeze the amount that had been transferred to various bank accounts. Further investigation was carried out to obtain details of the accounts where the defrauded money had been credited.

Court process enabled refund

To facilitate the refund, the complainant was advised to approach the court. After the complainant filed a petition, the Cyber Police Station submitted a detailed report before the Hon’ble Court. Upon receiving court orders, the police successfully ensured that the defrauded amount of ₹98,000 was credited back to the complainant’s original bank account.

Advisory to prevent cyber fraud

The police have urged citizens to take the following precautions:

● Do not act on any message received on mobile phones without proper verification.

● Avoid responding to online advertisements or lottery-related messages without confirming their authenticity.

● Do not click on suspicious links or download APK files received via messages, as they can lead to financial fraud.

● Avoid downloading unauthorised applications.

● In case of online fraud, immediately contact your bank.

The MBVV Police Commissionerate has appealed to citizens to approach the nearest police station immediately if such incidents occur. Complaints can also be lodged on www.cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the cyber fraud helpline numbers 1930 or 1945.

