Wedding Invitation Turns Deadly: Auto Driver Critically Injured, Relative Killed In Mulund Metro Collapse

Rajkumar Yadav (50) an autorickshaw driver, had come to celebrate his niece’s wedding at Kalwa on Saturday evening when tragedy struck. |

Mumbai: Rajkumar Yadav (50) an autorickshaw driver, had come to celebrate his niece’s wedding at Kalwa on Saturday evening when tragedy struck. A portion of the parapet wall of an elevated Metro rail collapsed on LBS Marg at Mulund killing one of his relatives and leaving Yadav and another family member seriously injured. The house that was preparing for wedding celebrations was suddenly plunged into grief, turning from a place of joy into one of mourning.

New Auto, Fresh Dreams: Nalasopara Driver's Joyride Turns Fatal

Rajkumar, a resident of Nalasopara, had purchased a new autorickshaw just two months ago. On the ill-fated day, he had come to attend his 25-year-old niece Khusboo Yadav’s wedding in Kalwa on Saturday evening. He was driving the autorickshaw when tragedy struck. Seated in the back were his relatives — Ramdhani Yadav, Khusboo’s maternal grandfather, and Mahendra Yadav (52), her maternal uncle (her mother’s sister’s husband), said one of his relative.

“After the slab suddenly collapsed onto the autorickshaw, the two seated at the back were trapped under it. The autorickshaw tilted to one side, leaving Rajkumar pinned from the waist, with his legs stuck inside,” said Rohit Srivastav, an eyewitness. While Ramdhani could not be saved due to the severity of his injuries, Rajkumar’s condition is reported to be critical. Mahendra and the woman driving the car are in stable condition and are receiving treatment at Upasani Multi-Speciality Hospital in Mulund West.

Village Head's Death Casts Shadow Over Evening Wedding

After news of the incident spread, Rajkumar’s fellow autorickshaw drivers gathered outside the hospital to inquire about his condition. “The family is from Bhar Khani village in Jaunpur. His relative Ramdhani, who is the head of the village, had come to attend the wedding. The marriage was supposed to be an evening celebration, but this tragic incident has turned the happy occasion into a scene of grief. We have learned that the ceremony will now be held only in the presence of a few close relatives,” said another rickshaw driver, a friend of Rajkumar.

