 Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Gram Panchayat Officer For Demanding ₹3,500 Bribe To Process Property Deed Transfer
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Gram Panchayat Officer For Demanding ₹3,500 Bribe To Process Property Deed Transfer

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Gram Panchayat Officer For Demanding ₹3,500 Bribe To Process Property Deed Transfer

Anti-Corruption Bureau Thane Unit booked a gram panchayat officer for allegedly demanding a ₹3,500 bribe to process a property title deed transfer in Asangaon. An FIR has been registered at Shahapur Police Station under the Prevention of Corruption Act following a verified trap operation.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
ACB initiate action against a gram panchayat officer over illegal demand for property document transfer in Asangaon | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane unit booked a gram panchayat officer for allegedly demanding a bribe to process a property title deed transfer. The accused, Hiraman Madhu Tarware (46), was trapped by the agency for demanding a bribe of Rs 3,500 in Asangaon.

According to the ACB, Tarware served as a gram panchayat officer (gram sevak) at the Sakadbav Gram Panchayat and was given additional charge of the Asangaon Gram Panchayat.

The anti-graft agency received a complaint against him on October 29, 2025, which stated that the gram sevak had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to transfer the title deed of a house purchased by the complainant’s wife.

Verification and FIR

FPJ Shorts
Shirdi Sai Baba Padukas To Arrive In Panvel For Three-Day Darshan From February 18–20
Shirdi Sai Baba Padukas To Arrive In Panvel For Three-Day Darshan From February 18–20
Mumbai Metro Line 2B, Line 9 Phase I And Mira–Bhayander Flyover Likely To Open In March After Budget Session
Mumbai Metro Line 2B, Line 9 Phase I And Mira–Bhayander Flyover Likely To Open In March After Budget Session
Navi Mumbai Civic Workers Submit Charter Of Demands To Mayor
Navi Mumbai Civic Workers Submit Charter Of Demands To Mayor
Supreme Court Observations On RERA Trigger Calls For Reforms As Experts Cite Delays And Gaps In Homebuyer Protection
Supreme Court Observations On RERA Trigger Calls For Reforms As Experts Cite Delays And Gaps In Homebuyer Protection

Following the complaint, the ACB Thane unit initiated a verification process and conducted a verification trap in the presence of five independent witnesses.

During this operation, it was confirmed that Tarware reduced his initial demand to Rs 3,500 and then ultimately settled on a bribe amount of Rs 3,000 to facilitate the legal transfer of the property documents.

Based on the verified evidence, the ACB Thane unit registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tarware at Shahapur Police Station on February 12 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Traps FDA Clerk Taking ₹50,000 Bribe Inside Mantralaya Office
article-image

The operation was conducted under the direct guidance of the senior leadership of the ACB Thane Range, including Superintendent of Police Shivraj Patil, Additional SP Suhas Shinde and Addl SP Bhagwat Sonawane.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shirdi Sai Baba Padukas To Arrive In Panvel For Three-Day Darshan From February 18–20
Shirdi Sai Baba Padukas To Arrive In Panvel For Three-Day Darshan From February 18–20
Mumbai Metro Line 2B, Line 9 Phase I And Mira–Bhayander Flyover Likely To Open In March After...
Mumbai Metro Line 2B, Line 9 Phase I And Mira–Bhayander Flyover Likely To Open In March After...
Navi Mumbai Civic Workers Submit Charter Of Demands To Mayor
Navi Mumbai Civic Workers Submit Charter Of Demands To Mayor
Supreme Court Observations On RERA Trigger Calls For Reforms As Experts Cite Delays And Gaps In...
Supreme Court Observations On RERA Trigger Calls For Reforms As Experts Cite Delays And Gaps In...
BMC Targets Monsoon 2026 For Mahalaxmi Temple Precinct Phase 1 Completion
BMC Targets Monsoon 2026 For Mahalaxmi Temple Precinct Phase 1 Completion