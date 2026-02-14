Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Gram Panchayat Officer For Demanding ₹3,500 Bribe To Process Property Deed Transfer

ACB initiate action against a gram panchayat officer over illegal demand for property document transfer in Asangaon | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane unit booked a gram panchayat officer for allegedly demanding a bribe to process a property title deed transfer. The accused, Hiraman Madhu Tarware (46), was trapped by the agency for demanding a bribe of Rs 3,500 in Asangaon.

According to the ACB, Tarware served as a gram panchayat officer (gram sevak) at the Sakadbav Gram Panchayat and was given additional charge of the Asangaon Gram Panchayat.

The anti-graft agency received a complaint against him on October 29, 2025, which stated that the gram sevak had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to transfer the title deed of a house purchased by the complainant’s wife.

Verification and FIR

Following the complaint, the ACB Thane unit initiated a verification process and conducted a verification trap in the presence of five independent witnesses.

During this operation, it was confirmed that Tarware reduced his initial demand to Rs 3,500 and then ultimately settled on a bribe amount of Rs 3,000 to facilitate the legal transfer of the property documents.

Based on the verified evidence, the ACB Thane unit registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tarware at Shahapur Police Station on February 12 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The operation was conducted under the direct guidance of the senior leadership of the ACB Thane Range, including Superintendent of Police Shivraj Patil, Additional SP Suhas Shinde and Addl SP Bhagwat Sonawane.

