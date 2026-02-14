Digital Arrest Fraud: Mumbai Senior Citizen Gets ₹61.68 Lakh Back After Police Trace Funds Across 10 Bank Accounts |

Palghar: The Cyber Police Station under the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) has successfully recovered and returned ₹61,68,429 to a senior citizen who had fallen victim to a Digital Arrest scam.

According to police officials, the complainant, a resident of the Manickpur Police Station jurisdiction, received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown person posing as a CBI officer. The caller falsely claimed that the victim’s mobile number was linked to a suspicious criminal case and threatened legal action.

To avoid arrest and clear his name, the senior citizen was pressured into transferring a large sum of money into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Later, upon verification, the victim realised that he had been cheated.

The complaint was registered at the Cyber Police Station on September 27, 2025, and was also recorded on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

Funds Traced and Frozen Across Multiple Bank Accounts

Following the online registration, the cyber team acted swiftly and managed to stop the fraudulent amount from being further transferred. Through detailed investigation, the police identified that the money had been routed through 10 suspicious bank accounts.

Continuous correspondence and follow-up with various banks helped the cyber police freeze the funds in seven bank accounts.

The complainant was guided to approach the court for recovery, after which the Cyber Police Station submitted a detailed report. Based on the court’s order, the frozen amount was returned to the victim’s original account after nearly five months of sustained coordination with the banks.

A symbolic cheque was also handed over to the complainant to mark the successful recovery.

Police Advisory to Prevent Cyber Fraud

The police have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid falling prey to online scams. Key safety measures include:

Do not trust promotional advertisements on Telegram, Facebook or Instagram.

Verify investment and trading apps before investing money.

Avoid schemes promising unusually high returns, especially those circulated through WhatsApp groups or Telegram channels.

Never share personal or financial details with unknown persons.

In case of online fraud, immediately inform your bank and report the matter.

Citizens have been advised to contact the nearest police station or lodge complaints through www.cybercrime.gov.in or call the cyber helpline numbers 1930/1945.

