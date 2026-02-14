UP STF Arrests Key Accused In Ulwe Police Attack, Total Held Reaches Six | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the January 31 attack on a police team at Shagun Chowk in Ulwe, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Mohammad Suhail, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six. Suhail was apprehended from Mauaima in Prayagraj on February 12 and has since been brought to Navi Mumbai on transit remand by the Ulwe police.

Suhail, a resident near Shiv Sena Shakha in Mankhurd Govandi, Mumbai, was wanted in case registered at Ulwe police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Arms Act and the Mumbai Police Act. He had allegedly fled Mumbai after the violent assault on the police team and was hiding in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, Navi Mumbai Police had sought assistance from the UP STF to trace the absconding accused. Acting on specific intelligence that Suhail was visiting Mauaima to meet a friend, a team led by Inspector Hemant Bhushan Singh arrested him with the help of local inputs. He was subsequently produced before a court in Prayagraj and granted transit remand.

The case pertains to a attack that took place around midnight on January 31, when a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Kiran Mandhare attached to Mankhurd police attempted to apprehend accused Ismail Sheikh and Shahid Khan, who were wanted in an NDPS-related case. As the police tried to detain them at a hotel in Shagun Chowk, their associates allegedly assembled unlawfully and attacked the officers with hockey sticks, swords, choppers and a country-made firearm.

API Mandhare, police mitra Atul Jaiswal, Ahmedraza Qureshi and Firoz Siddiqui were injured in the assault. The attackers also allegedly looted valuables worth Rs 1.80 lakh, including a gold chain and a mobile phone, before fleeing.

With Suhail’s arrest, six accused have now been taken into custody. Those previously arrested are Miraj Niyas Khan, Nizam Sharif Khan, Sumer Bachulal Yadav, Jafar Gafar Khan and Zafar Kadar Khan.

Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwe police station said, "We are interrogating the accused and gathering further evidence. Close to five more accused are still wanted in this case, and special teams are working to trace them. Strict action will be taken against all those involved."