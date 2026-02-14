 Raigad To Host Mega District Kabaddi Selection Tournament From February 20 In Ulwe
The Raigad district senior kabaddi selection tournament will be held from February 20–22 at Ramseth Thakur Ground in Ulwe. Featuring 198 men’s and 32 women’s teams, the event will shortlist 20 probables in each category to form final district teams for Maharashtra state championships.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
Raigad To Host Mega District Kabaddi Selection Tournament From February 20

The Raigad district-level senior men’s and women’s kabaddi selection tournament will be held from February 20 to 22, 2026, at the Ramseth Thakur Ground near Ramseth Thakur Public School, Sector 12, Ulwe.

The tournament will feature 198 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams, making it one of the largest kabaddi events in the district.

The tournament is being jointly organized by the Raigad District Kabaddi Association and the Shri Ramseth Thakur Social Development Mandal. "It will serve as the official selection trials to form Raigad district teams for upcoming Maharashtra state-level kabaddi championships," said an organisor.

Giving details at a press conference held in Ulwe, former assistant secretary J. J. Patil and international kabaddi coach and chairman of the district referees’ board Sharad Kadam said a total of 3,220 players—including 2,772 men and 448 women—are expected to participate.

From these, 20 probable players each will be shortlisted in the men’s and women’s categories, with final teams of 14 players each to be selected to represent Raigad district at the state level.

To ensure smooth conduct of matches, four fully equipped kabaddi courts are being set up at the venue. Facilities such as spectator galleries, a main stage, first-aid centre, drinking water, and other essential amenities will be provided for players and spectators.

Nearly 100 experienced referees will officiate the matches to maintain transparency and discipline.

The organizers said the three-day tournament is expected to witness highly competitive matches and provide a strong platform for talented kabaddi players from across Raigad district to showcase their skills and earn selection to the district team.

