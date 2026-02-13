 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Traps FDA Clerk Taking ₹50,000 Bribe Inside Mantralaya Office
Anti-Corruption Bureau Mumbai arrested an FDA clerk inside Mantralaya for allegedly demanding and accepting a ₹50,000 bribe to secure a stay on a medical licence suspension, following a complaint by a local shop owner.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
CBI officials catch defence engineering officers red-handed while accepting bribe money during a trap operation | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Mumbai on Thursday evening laid a trap in Mantralaya and arrested a clerk attached to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to facilitate a stay order on a medical licence suspension.

The accused, identified as Raju Sampat Dheringe (40), was apprehended during a meticulously planned trap operation in the office of Minister Narhari Zirwal.

How the case unfolded

The case originated when a local medical store owner fell under the scrutiny of the FDA. Following a visit by the drug inspector (Zone 2), the complainant was issued a show-cause notice regarding his licence. Despite submitting a formal reply, the Joint Commissioner of the FDA passed an order suspending the store’s licence after an oral hearing.

Seeking a reprieve, the complainant filed an appeal against the suspension with FDA Minister Zirwal at Mantralaya. While following up on his appeal, the complainant met Dheringe at Mantralaya. The clerk allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 in exchange for ensuring a stay order on the licence suspension.

According to the ACB, the store owner was unwilling to pay the bribe and therefore approached the ACB’s Worli office on February 9 to file a formal complaint. The ACB verified that the clerk had demanded the money. Following a compromise, the clerk agreed to accept a reduced amount of Rs 35,000.

Trap and arrest

On Thursday, the ACB team executed a trap during which Dheringe was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 35,000 in marked currency notes from the complainant. The clerk was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The operation was carried out by Assistant Commissioner of Police Gangaprasad Mudiraj and ACP Mansingh Patil under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner Sandeep Diwan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Gherdikar and Addl DCP Rajendra Sangle.

