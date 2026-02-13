 Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For Demolition Action In Bandra
The Anti-Corruption Bureau Maharashtra has registered a case against a junior engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and a mukadam for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹1.5 lakh of a ₹2 lakh bribe to initiate demolition of an unauthorised structure in Bandra’s Kherwadi area under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:30 AM IST
Mumbai, Feb 12: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) junior engineer and a mukadam for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to initiate demolition proceedings against an unauthorised structure in Bandra’s Kherwadi area.

Alleged demand for Rs 2 lakh

According to ACB officials, the complainant owns a plot in Kherwadi, Bandra (East), on which an unauthorised structure had allegedly been erected. Seeking removal of the illegal construction, he had formally approached the H/East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and submitted an application requesting demolition action as per due procedure.

Officials said junior engineer Rupesh Kothare and mukadam Kuttappa Kadar were assigned to carry out the demolition of the unauthorised structure. During the course of the process, the duo allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant as illegal gratification to initiate and complete the action and had already accepted Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant.

They allegedly told the complainant that the demolition would not be carried out unless the remaining Rs 50,000 was paid.

Complaint and verification

Unwilling to pay the balance amount, the complainant approached the Mumbai ACB on January 9, 2025, and lodged a complaint.

During verification conducted on April 3, 2025, the accused officials allegedly admitted to having received part of the money earlier and reiterated their demand for the remaining Rs 50,000 to proceed with the demolition, thereby attempting to obtain undue advantage.

Case registered under Prevention of Corruption Act

Following the verification, the ACB registered an offence against the two under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

