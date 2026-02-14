Mumbai News: 17-Year-Old Minor In Speeding SUV Rams Scooter In Vidyavihar; Couple Critical

17-Year-Old Minor In Speeding SUV Rams Scooter In Vidyavihar; Couple Critical |

Mumbai: A serious late-night road accident was reported from the Vidyavihar area after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor rammed into a scooter, leaving a Ghatkopar-based couple critically injured.

The incident took place on the night of February 5 near Somaiya College on Tansa Pipeline Road. According to police, Dhrumil Premji Patel (33) and his wife Meenal Patel (32) were returning home on their scooter when the SUV, coming at high speed from the opposite direction, crashed into them. The impact was so severe that both victims were thrown onto the road, sustaining grievous injuries.

They were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for primary treatment and later shifted to a private facility in Ghatkopar due to the seriousness of their condition. Dhrumil Patel remains on ventilator support at Zynova Shalby Hospital and is stated to be critical. His wife Meenal has undergone multiple surgeries and continues to be in a critical state.

During the investigation, police found that the SUV was being driven by a minor. A case has been registered not only against the juvenile driver but also against the vehicle owner and his father. Authorities are probing how the minor was allowed to drive without a valid licence.

Meanwhile, several videos of the accused and his friends have surfaced on social media, allegedly showing them performing stunts with luxury cars. Police are examining these clips to determine whether there was a history of reckless driving. Since the accused is a minor, officials have instructed that his face be blurred in any circulated footage.

The police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and stated that all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

