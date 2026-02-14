NCP Merger Debate Sparks Factional Clash, Sunetra Pawar Next Chief

NCP (SP) State Chief Shashikant Shinde | File

Mumbai: On Friday, speculation over a possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took a more complex turn following an article by NCP (SP) state chief Shashikant Shinde and strong objections raised by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare. A senior party leader questioned whether the proposed merger was aimed at aligning with the NDA or the INDIA alliance.

In an article published in the February 2026 edition of the party mouthpiece Rashtravadi, Shinde claimed that “invisible forces” threats, and a web of false allegations had compelled the late Ajit Pawar to sever ties with the parent organisation – a move that eventually led to the split in the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar.

Shinde further wrote that a process to correct past mistakes was underway and that Ajit Pawar was to lead the unified NCP after the merger was completed. While senior leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led faction began raising the merger issue soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, leaders from the rival camp questioned the authenticity and timing of such claims.

Earlier, Jayant Patil had said the merger was to be announced by February 8. However, party chief Sharad Pawar later stated that Ajit Pawar himself wanted to announce it on February 12.

Meanwhile, Tatkare strongly objected to Shinde’s reference to 'invisible forces'. The Raigad MP said Ajit Pawar had wanted to align with the BJP since 2014 and had even made an attempt in 2019. Questioning Shinde’s motives, Tatkare asked why such claims were being made now.

A party colleague of Tatkare, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that if Ajit Pawar had truly wanted a merger, it would have already been carried out. “What exactly is the idea behind the merger?” the leader asked. “Is it to join the NDA or the INDIA alliance? In any case, we will remain part of the NDA.”

The leader also expressed surprise that no formal discussions had been initiated with their faction regarding a merger. He questioned why leaders such as Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde appeared so eager to speak about reunification on the very day of Ajit Pawar’s death.

'Sunetra to take over as NCP chief'

Senior NCP leader and MP Praful Patel dismissed speculation over the party’s next chief after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash, stating that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is the only leader positioned to take charge. She is expected to formally assume the role within the next 15 days.

“We will all rally behind her at this hour,” said the former Union minister. “The party's immediate focus is bolstering Sunetra Pawar's leadership. Preparations are underway for a meeting to formally elect her as NCP chief; her willingness was evident when she accepted the Deputy CM role,” he said.

