Palghar Police Arrest Habitual Offender For Cheating Senior Citizen Of ₹2 Lakh At Bank

Palghar: The Crime Detection Team of Bolinj Police Station has successfully arrested an accused involved in cheating an elderly man inside a bank premises and has recovered assets linked to the offence, police officials said.

The incident took place at the State Bank of India (SBI), Virar West, where the accused approached the senior citizen under the pretext of helping him fill out a bank form. On January 9, 2026, the accused gained the victim’s trust and falsely claimed that the balance amount from the complainant’s account could be transferred into a mode balance account.

Misleading the elderly man, the accused convinced him to withdraw ₹2,00,000 in cash from his bank account. However, instead of depositing the amount as promised, he allegedly took the money for personal gain and fled, thereby cheating the complainant.

Following the complaint, Bolinj Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. With fraud-related offences increasing in the area, the crime detection team launched an intensive investigation. The accused was initially staying temporarily at a dormitory in Dadar, Mumbai, but had vacated the premises. Police later found that the mobile number provided was false.

Further inquiry revealed that the accused was originally from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and was frequently travelling between cities such as Lucknow and Delhi to evade arrest. On January 26, 2026, police received information that he had returned to Mumbai. Using technical and cyber investigation skills, PSI Kiran Vanjari and his team successfully tracked and arrested the accused in Dadar.

The arrested accused has been identified as Brijkumar Santoshkumar Wadhwani (62). During the investigation, police seized a mobile phone worth ₹25,500 and lien-marked ₹1,51,287 from the accused’s bank account. In total, assets worth ₹1,76,787 were recovered.

The investigation also led to the detection of another related fraud case registered at Malad Police Station in Mumbai. Police stated that the accused is a habitual offender with several cheating and fraud cases registered against him across Maharashtra and Gujarat, including Amravati, Bhusawal, Wardha, Vadodara and Gondia.

Further inquiries are ongoing.

