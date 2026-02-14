Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal Promises Resignation If Linked To Bribery Case | Sourced

Mumbai: In the midst of the controversy over one of his staffers being caught red-handed accepting bribe money, food and drug administration minister Narhari Zirwal said on Friday that he would resign if any link was established between him and the clerk arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Zirwal, who was in New Delhi, told mediapersons that the incident was serious and the person concerned would face the consequences. He added that Rajendra Dherange, the clerk, was handling matters related to departmental hearings.

Clarifying that he never gets involved in such things, the NCP minister said, “The accused will not be spared,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have raised questions over the ACB action and corruption in the corridors of Mantralaya, the state government headquarters.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad came down heavily on the government, saying even though it projects itself as pro-people, papers at Mantralaya do not move without payment. Sapkal alleged that bribery and commission-taking are happening openly in Mantralaya under the Mahayuti government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should disclose details of the ACB action and sack Narhari Zirwal from the cabinet, he added.

