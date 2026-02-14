'Issuing Fake Birth Certificates A Large-scale Corruption Within The System' Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde; Demands Review Of All Birth Records

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde |

Mumbai: The BMC's health department has pulled up its socks to ensure the fake birth certificates are recovered, and going ahead will crosscheck additional documents such as government identity proof of a blood relative, for people who have applied and in future apply for obtaining birth certificate after the age of one. A review report is expected in a month's time. This followers the alleged fake birth certificates scam in Mumbai, in which allegedly Bangladeshi nationals have obtained birth certificates from the BMC, of which several have put of unauthorised hawking stalls across the metropolis.

On Friday, newly anointed mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde convened her first meeting after taking charge, deliberating actions to be taken to ensure no illegal immigrants, particularly the Bangladeshis obtain birth certificates by submitting bogus documents, they are identified and removed, and actions against officials involved. After elected as Mayor on Wednesday, Tawde had said that making Mumbai free from 'illegal Bangladeshi hawkers' is her top priority.

The mayor called for a joint meeting with the collector, police and BMC, after BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya, who has been extensively following the issue of fake birth certificate scam in Maharashtra, wrote a letter to Tawde stating that the registrar/health officer of the BMC is knowingly or unknowingly involved in the birth certificate scam.

Few months ago, the BMC found 237 birth certificates issued with bogus documents by immigrants, which were delayed application (after age of one). Of these, 122 were found to be issued from M-East ward (Govandi-Mankhurd) and two civic health officers were also suspended. While four FIRs have been registered with the Mumbai police in this regard.

Speaking with the media, the mayor called the issue a larger-scale corruption with the system, and misgovernance in BMC administration for in the last four years. "The matter is extremely serious. Issuing bogus birth certificates compromises national security and reflects deep-rooted corruption in the administration. Criminal action must be taken against the eight officials found guilty in the case and the corporation would not shield anyone involved in wrongdoing." Tawde said the allegations raised by the senior BJP leader would be examined in detail and appropriate follow-up action would be initiated.

The mayor also demanded a review of all birth certificates issued after January 1, 2016. She also demanded that the health department should recover 237 bogus birth certificates issued to citizens residing illegally in Mumbai within a month and that the birth certificates of hawkers will be checked.

Speaking with the FPJ, a senior officer from the civic health department said, "The SOP says that after age of one, the issuance of birth certificate is transferred to tehsildars office. It has been found tha some 237 birth certificates were issued without following the due procedures. We have intensified our actions and review will be taken in a month."

Regarding checking birth certificates of the hawkers, the officer said that it comes under the licences department, however, our staff will give assistance, if asked.

The letter by Somaiya to Tawde dated February 8 mentions, "In the year 2025, the Maharashtra government cancelled 2.24 lakh birth registration certificates issued illegally. So far, more than 40 FIRs have been registered in 34 different cities/villages. Un Mumbai too, the BMC has registered cases in this regard at Deonar Police Station, Mulund Police Station and Kurla Police Station."

Claiming that officials are involved in the birth certificate scam, the letter highlights the recent developments like - Two health officers from M/East division were suspended, 112 birth registrations in M/East division were cancelled, in L ward (Kurla) birth certificates were issued on the basis by bogus doctors, and on forged documents, many birth records not yet transferred to the Central/State Government CRS portal; a large number of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, and infiltrators have been registered in the birth records and birth certificates have been issued, and from the point of view of national security, issuing birth certificates to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, and infiltrators are extremely dangerous.

