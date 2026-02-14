BMC Targets Monsoon 2026 For Mahalaxmi Temple Precinct Phase 1 Completion |

Mumbai: The BMC is confident that the phase 1 work of the Mahalaxmi temple precinct beautification will be completed by monsoon 2026. As per the BMC statement issued last year, the deadline set was March 2026. However, the officials from 'D' ward office, which has undertaken the project, said the work is expected to be completed by June, stressing that it is before timeline of 18 months.

The phase 1 of the historic temple's precinct beautification is at the estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, and include works like developing the access road with cobalt stones, installing heritage design pillars with display screens, illumination, realigning old stalls with new even design, decorative entrance arches and enhanced CCTC surveillance.

When the FPJ visited Mahalaxmi temple precinct on Thursday, the access road was half dug up, barricades of for road development as well as storm water drains works, but no contract labourers were seen on ground. The shopkeepers claimed that the work is going at a snail pace, with workers coming on job once in a while. "In October 2025, when the BMC commissioner visited, the contractor dug up part of road, and since then there is little progress. The newly installed paver blocks were removed, as they changed their plan. It is waste of money, and adding inconveniences," said a stall owner.

But the BMC says work is going ahead of time. "The original timeline for the project was 18 months, however, we will be able to complete before time. The final design for the stalls is sanctioned, and new stalls will be placed once the colbalt stones are installed on the pathway. The major part of the illumination work has been completed. We are confident that by monsoon, phase 1 will be done," said a senior officer from D ward, looking over the project.

The project was inaugurated in October 2024 by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, work on the project only began a year later, in June 2025, and was subsequently stalled again due to a lack of funds, civic officials said. Additionally, civil work was halted during the monsoon season until October.

The iconic Mahalaxmi Temple, nearly 200 years old, is located on Bhulabhai Desai Road. According to civic officials, the temple attracts an average of around 70,000 visitors daily, with numbers soaring to over five lakh during the Navratri festival.

The total project cost (phase 1 and phase 2) of the Mahalaxmi temple precinct beautification is Rs 60 crore. BMC officials say that as of now they are concentrating only on phase 1, as phase two works are more extensive and needs certain clearances. Phase 2 includes building a skywalk from the temple and crossing the connector from Akruti Parking to the temple, improving the connecting roads and pavements.

