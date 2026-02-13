 BMC Budget 2026, Key Committee Heads To Be Appointed Soon As Mumbai Mayor Poll Concludes
BMC Budget 2026, Key Committee Heads To Be Appointed Soon As Mumbai Mayor Poll Concludes

After the Mumbai mayoral election, the BMC will appoint members to four statutory committees at a February 16 general body meeting. Chairperson polls for key panels begin Febru

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Mayor Election Concludes, Key BMC Appointments Next | File Photo

Mumbai: With the much-awaited Mumbai mayoral election concluded, the corporation now turns to major decisions, including appointing heads of key committees, nominating corporators and formally announcing the leader of the House and Opposition. The BMC budget for 2026-27 will also be presented in the last week of February.

Committee Composition

A general body meeting has been called by the mayor on February 16, 2.30 pm, in which members will be appointed to four key statutory committees. These include 26 members each to the Standing Committee and the Improvement Committee, 26 members to the Education Committee, four non-corporators and 16 members to BEST Committee.

