Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH

Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim And Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH |

Mumbai: In a bid to ease traffic congestion along a crucial stretch of the Western Express Highway (WEH), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revived plans to construct a flyover connecting Mahim and Bandra (East). The civic body has once again invited tenders for the long-pending project after earlier attempts failed to attract bidders.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the proposed flyover will link Machhimar Colony on Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim to Bandra (East), providing an alternative route for motorists who currently face severe traffic snarls on the western express highway. The congestion typically begins at Mithi Chowk in Bandra (East) and extends up to Dadar, significantly slowing down traffic on the WEH.

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs. 220.17 crore. The flyover will stretch for over one kilometre and is expected to ease pressure on existing routes between Mahim and Bandra (East), an area that already includes the Chunabhatti–BKC flyover and the old Kalanagar flyover.

Tender Floated Previously Did Not Receive Response

This is not the first time the BMC has attempted to push the project forward. The initial tender, floated in 2022, was withdrawn due to technical issues. A second tender issued in July 2023 failed to receive any bids and eventually lapsed. The bridge department has now reissued the tender, expressing hope that contractors will come forward this time.

Permissions Needed To Approve Project

The project involves crossing areas near Mithi Chowk, which will require clearances from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) authorities and the Forest Department. The responsibility of securing these permissions will lie with the appointed contractor.

Once completed, the flyover is expected to streamline traffic flow between Mahim and Bandra (East) and provide relief to commuters using one of the city’s busiest arterial corridors.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/