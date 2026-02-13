 Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH

Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH

To decongest a busy Western Express Highway stretch, the BMC has revived its long-pending Mahim–Bandra (East) flyover project, estimated at Rs 220.17 crore. The proposed 1-km link aims to reduce traffic from Mithi Chowk to Dadar. Previous tenders failed to attract bidders; civic officials hope contractors respond this time.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim And Bandra East To Ease Congestion On WEH |

Mumbai: In a bid to ease traffic congestion along a crucial stretch of the Western Express Highway (WEH), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revived plans to construct a flyover connecting Mahim and Bandra (East). The civic body has once again invited tenders for the long-pending project after earlier attempts failed to attract bidders.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the proposed flyover will link Machhimar Colony on Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim to Bandra (East), providing an alternative route for motorists who currently face severe traffic snarls on the western express highway. The congestion typically begins at Mithi Chowk in Bandra (East) and extends up to Dadar, significantly slowing down traffic on the WEH.

Read Also
Bhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323...
article-image

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs. 220.17 crore. The flyover will stretch for over one kilometre and is expected to ease pressure on existing routes between Mahim and Bandra (East), an area that already includes the Chunabhatti–BKC flyover and the old Kalanagar flyover.

Tender Floated Previously Did Not Receive Response

FPJ Shorts
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings Pressure & BNP’s Revival Roadmap In Focus
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings Pressure & BNP’s Revival Roadmap In Focus
PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine, Stop-Work Notice Issued
PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine, Stop-Work Notice Issued
'Die Motherf***er': Vir Das Shares Screenshot Of DM After His 'Two Indias' Monologue Goes Viral Again
'Die Motherf***er': Vir Das Shares Screenshot Of DM After His 'Two Indias' Monologue Goes Viral Again
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction

This is not the first time the BMC has attempted to push the project forward. The initial tender, floated in 2022, was withdrawn due to technical issues. A second tender issued in July 2023 failed to receive any bids and eventually lapsed. The bridge department has now reissued the tender, expressing hope that contractors will come forward this time.

Permissions Needed To Approve Project

The project involves crossing areas near Mithi Chowk, which will require clearances from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) authorities and the Forest Department. The responsibility of securing these permissions will lie with the appointed contractor.

Read Also
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For...
article-image

Once completed, the flyover is expected to streamline traffic flow between Mahim and Bandra (East) and provide relief to commuters using one of the city’s busiest arterial corridors.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On...
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On...
Shiv Sena (UBT) Installs Muslim Mayor In Parbhani With Congress Help As BJP Cries 'Aurangzeb Agenda'
Shiv Sena (UBT) Installs Muslim Mayor In Parbhani With Congress Help As BJP Cries 'Aurangzeb Agenda'
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 13, 2026: Air Quality Deteriorates Sharply Overnight; AQI Remains in...
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 13, 2026: Air Quality Deteriorates Sharply Overnight; AQI Remains in...
'We Have To Make Mumbai Bangladeshi-Free': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Announces Crackdown...
'We Have To Make Mumbai Bangladeshi-Free': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Announces Crackdown...
From Prom Night, Anuv Jain, Sanam Live In Mumbai To Ind-Pak Live Screenings; Here's How You Can Plan...
From Prom Night, Anuv Jain, Sanam Live In Mumbai To Ind-Pak Live Screenings; Here's How You Can Plan...