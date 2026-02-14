 12th Thane Half Marathon Sees 12,000 Runners Embrace Fitness
Union Bank of India’s 12th Thane Half Marathon at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, attracted around 12,000 participants across 21 km, 10 km, and 4 km categories. Milind Soman ran the 10 km, raising awareness about fitness, while Mandira Bedi lauded participation, including young children, as a sign of growing health consciousness.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:10 AM IST
Union Bank of India’s ‘Thane Half Marathon’, the 12th edition, was held on Sunday at TMC Ground, Hiranandani Estate, Thane. Around 12,000 runners participated. The race had three categories: 21 km, 10 km, and 4 km (Fun Run). Even young children took part in the 4 km run.

The Thane Half Marathon has emerged as a flagship sporting platform promoting healthy lifestyles and fitness. Milind Soman, the brand ambassador, also ran the 10 km stretch. Speaking at the event, fitness icon Milind Soman said, “I want to raise awareness about fitness. So, I tell anyone wanting a selfie with me: do push-ups first, then take the selfie. In today’s stressful life, awareness for better health and positive lifestyle changes is crucial.”

Ashish Pandey, Managing Director of Union Bank of India, who ran in the race, said, “Union Bank of India has always been at the forefront of helping people – in banking and societal development. When people are healthy, the nation stays healthy, and only then can we achieve the goals of a developed and self-reliant India.”

Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director of Union Bank of India, said in a media interaction, “My belief is ‘Fit is Hit’. The more health-conscious you are, the better it is for you.”

Sanjay Rudra, Executive Director, added, “Winning or losing is less important than people actively participating in such events, which is crucial for Mumbaikars.”

Actress Mandira Bedi, present as the chief guest, energized the crowd and said, “The best part is that even little children ran, showing that people are now very conscious about fitness.”

Race Results – Men:
1st – Daji Huble
2nd – Vishal Kambire
3rd – Suraj Jore

Race Results – Women:
1st – Amrita Patel
2nd – Prajakta Godbole
3rd – Manisha Joshi

