 Palghar Police Nab 2 Motorcycle Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicles
Palghar Police Nab 2 Motorcycle Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicles

The Crime Detection Team of Bolinj Police Station arrested two habitual motorcycle thieves, Rehan Nazir Sheikh (19) and Ahmed Raza Nazir Sheikh (22), along with two juveniles in Palghar. Two stolen scooters worth ₹2.10 lakh were recovered in full, following a complaint by Mohammad Firoz Mukim Khan. Investigations are ongoing.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Palghar Police Nab 2 Motorcycle Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicles | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: The Crime Detection Team of Bolinj Police Station has successfully arrested two habitual motorcycle thieves along with two juveniles in conflict with law, solving two theft cases and recovering 100 per cent of the stolen property, police officials said.

The action follows a complaint filed by Mohammad Firoz Mukim Khan (43), who reported that his scooter was stolen from outside Fine Hood Furniture Mart near Banjara Hotel in Virar (West). The theft occurred between 11 pm on February 1 and 6.30 am on February 2, 2026.

Based on the complaint, Bolinj Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Accused Traced Through Technical and Informer Inputs

Palghar Police Nab 2 Motorcycle Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicles
Palghar Police Nab 2 Motorcycle Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicles

During the investigation, the crime detection team led by Police Sub-Inspectors Kiran Vanjari and Vishnu Waghmode visited the spot and conducted a detailed probe. Acting on technical evidence and confidential informer inputs, the police traced the suspects to the Filter Pada area near Aarey Road in Powai, Mumbai.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rehan Nazir Sheikh (19) and Ahmed Raza Nazir Sheikh (22). Two juveniles were also detained in connection with the thefts.

article-image

Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Police recovered two stolen two-wheelers worth approximately ₹2.10 lakh. Officials confirmed that the recovery marks complete retrieval of stolen property in both cases.

Further investigation is ongoing.

