How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes

As Mumbai prepares to celebrate Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees are expected to throng prominent Shiva temples across the city and its neighbouring suburbs. From the historic shrines of South Mumbai to revered temples in the eastern and western suburbs, special prayers and long queues are a common sight on this auspicious day.

To help devotees plan their visits smoothly, here is a guide on how to reach some of the city’s key Shiva temples using public transport, including local trains, Metro lines and BEST bus services.

Babulnath Temple, Charni Road

Devotees planning to visit the Babulnath Temple at Charni Road on Mahashivratri can reach the shrine through multiple public transport options. The nearest railway station is Charni Road on the Western Line, located around a kilometre from the temple. From the station, devotees can walk for about 15 to 20 minutes towards the temple near Girgaum Chowpatty or can take a taxi. Those travelling by bus can use BEST routes such as 28, 57, 67, 83, 86, 88, 108, A-42, A-105, C-305 and C-86, which stop at Babulnath, Chowpatty or nearby junctions, from where the temple is a short uphill walk.

Commuters using the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) can get down at Girgaon Metro Station, the closest stop to the temple, and either walk towards Chowpatty or take a BEST bus to the Babulnath stop before proceeding uphill to the shrine.

Walkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Malabar Hill

Located atop the serene Malabar Hill, the Walkeshwar Mahadev Temple is one of the city’s prominent Shiva shrines. The temple can be reached through several public transport options. The nearest railway stations are Grant Road and Charni Road on the Western Line, both about 2 to 3 km away. From either station, devotees can board BEST buses towards Malabar Hill and get down at Teen Batti or Walkeshwar bus stop, followed by a short walk to the temple. Routes such as 108, 121, 122, 123 and 132 connect the area with different parts of South Mumbai.

Commuters travelling by the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) can alight at Girgaon Metro Station and take a BEST bus towards Malabar Hill before getting down at Teen Batti or Walkeshwar and walking to the shrine.

Nageshwar Mahadev Temple, Jogeshwari

Located in the Jogeshwari area of the western suburbs, the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple is expected to see heavy footfall on Mahashivratri. The shrine is easily accessible by public transport. The nearest railway station is Jogeshwari on the Western Line, from where the temple can be reached by a short walk or by boarding a BEST bus towards the Jogeshwari East–West link road area. Several BEST buses serve the Jogeshwari locality and stop near the temple, including routes 263, 265, 266, 341 and 342, which connect the area with Andheri, Goregaon and other nearby suburbs. Commuters travelling by the Mumbai Metro Line 1 can get down at Andheri interchange points and switch to the Western Line suburban railway network or nearby BEST buses to reach the temple area.

Jungleshwar Mahadev Temple, Ghatkopar

Located in the Ghatkopar area of the eastern suburbs, the Jungleshwar Mahadev Temple attracts a large number of devotees. The shrine is well-connected by public transport. The nearest railway station is Ghatkopar on the Central Line, from where the temple can be reached by a short walk or a brief BEST bus ride towards the local temple area. Several BEST buses operate through Ghatkopar and stop near the temple, including routes 385, 386, 387, 388 and 390, which connect the locality with nearby areas such as Vikhroli, Kurla and Powai.

Commuters can also use Mumbai Metro Line 1 and get down at Ghatkopar Metro Station, which is directly connected to the Central Line railway station. From there, devotees can either walk or take a short BEST bus ride to reach the temple.

Ambarnath Shiv Temple, Ambernath

This historic Ambarnath Shiv Temple draws thousands of devotees during Mahashivratri. The temple is well connected by suburban rail and road transport. The nearest railway station is Ambarnath on the Central Line, from where the temple is about 2–3 km away. Devotees can take a BEST or local municipal bus from the station towards the temple area and alight at stops near the shrine, followed by a short walk.

