Mumbai News: Mankhurd Police File Case Against Woman For Assaulting 17-Year-Old

Mankhurd Police File Case Against Woman For Assaulting 17-Year-Old

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police have booked a 19-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor boy, following what officials described as a case of persistent one-sided affection that escalated into coercion and abuse.

Police said the accused, identified as Sania (19), was acquainted with the victim as both lived in the same locality. She allegedly developed feelings for the teenager and began pursuing him despite his reluctance.

According to the complaint, the incident first occurred in August last year when the girl allegedly called the boy to her house and forced him into a physical relationship. The victim later told investigators that she threatened him with serious consequences if he spoke about the incident, which kept him silent.

Officials said the harassment continued between August 2025 and February 2026, with the accused allegedly exploiting opportunities when she was alone at home. During this period, she is said to have pressured the minor to marry her. When he refused, she allegedly threatened self-harm and later abducted him in an attempt to force his consent.

The matter surfaced after the boy managed to escape and informed his family about the ordeal. His relatives subsequently approached the police and lodged a formal complaint. Based on the victim's statement, police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with kidnapping charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

