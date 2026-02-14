CIDCO Demolition Drive Halted In Ghansoli After Mob Threatens Self-Immolation, Attacks Officials

A case has been registered against a mob of 20 to 25 people for allegedly obstructing government work and manhandling officials who had gone to take action against an unauthorised construction in Ghansoli’s Talavali area of Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. | AI

Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered against a mob of 20 to 25 people for allegedly obstructing government work and manhandling officials who had gone to take action against an unauthorised construction in Ghansoli’s Talavali area of Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

CIDCO Squad Targets Illegal Building in Survey Nos. 110 and 112

According to officials, a team from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had reached Survey Nos. 110 and 112 at around 10.30 am on February 12 to demolish an illegal building allegedly constructed without obtaining necessary permissions. The c was accompanied by police personnel. As the demolition began, a group of 20 to 25 local developers and residents strongly opposed the action and allegedly created a ruckus.

Police said that Vijay Pawar, Arju Gupta, Mansi Pawar and others gathered a crowd and allegedly argued with and pushed senior CIDCO officials and staff, thereby disrupting the demolition drive. The situation escalated when some protesters allegedly poured petrol on themselves and threatened self-immolation, creating panic at the site. Despite repeated warnings by the police, the mob refused to disperse and allegedly continued to threaten government officials.

Anti-Encroachment Team Forced to Withdraw Amid Tense Standoff

Due to the tense situation, the CIDCO anti-encroachment team was forced to withdraw without completing the demolition. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at Rabale Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Vijay Pawar, Arju Gupta, Sunil Wankhede, Nileshkumar Sahu, Chandu Gaikwad, some transgender persons and 20–25 others under Sections 132, 225, 189 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing public servants and assault. Police officials said some of the accused have prior criminal cases registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

